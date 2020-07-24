Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Describe Company Culture in Positive Words

Be it your company or the one that you work for, there are always governing principles and values that guides the relationship between the company and its employees versus the clients. These manifest values and functions are pronounced in the most sounding words that inculcates the spirit of positivism and progress. Whenever you get into […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
positive words to describe company culture

Be it your company or the one that you work for, there are always governing principles and values that guides the relationship between the company and its employees versus the clients. These manifest values and functions are pronounced in the most sounding words that inculcates the spirit of positivism and progress.

Whenever you get into any progressive institution, you will realize that the management is always working to make their employees feel part and parcel of the company in order to enhance and better the production. In this regard, if you are looking for the positive words that should describe your company culture, you can pick an idea or two herein.

1.    Inclusive

Inclusivity means that everyone is part and parcel of the successes of the organization. When this becomes the driving force for the organization, employees feel protected and always feel the sense of belonging that go a long way in boosting creativity and productivity.

2.    Rewarding

An organization that rewards its employees is a progressive one. Everyone would want to be appreciated for the good work done. Therefore, a rewarding organization will always be on the front of others.

3.    Trust and integrity

Integrity and trust are key values that inspire the spirit of honesty among the employees and management. It is a manifest function in most of the organization, but when practiced as it should, it becomes a culture that translates to good working environment.

4.    Transparency & Accountability

This is one of the positive word or value that is pronounced by every other organization that means good for the well-being of its members. Everyone values transparency. Therefore, when it comes to key decision making that affects the company and its employees or customers, there should be a culture of transparency so as to maintain a good reputation at all times.

A progressive company or organization is also the one that is accountable to its parties. That includes the employees, clients, suppliers, and to the general public where it matters.

5.    Teamwork

Teamwork is another positive word to describe your company culture. Your company should always promote teamwork. “Together we stand, divided we fall,’’ is a phrase that has been used to mean unity as a strength. If you must succeed in building a progressive company culture, teamwork should always be a priority.

6. Innovative

Your organization should always value innovation, be it a manifest or a latent function. This word has been used to inspire the workers of the company to be creative and innovative in their respective capacities.

7.    Engaging

This word itself means a lot than it sounds. When you engage, you leverage the strengths of your employees thus making them to be productive in their capacities. This in turn means well to the overall performance of the company.

7.    Nurturing

A nurturing environment is the one that identifies the seed, gives it soil and water to grow. It is a word that should inspire the organization to promote and nurture talents in order to boost productivity.

In conclusion, these positive words when used or applied would translate to better productivity and reputation. Therefore, if you were looking for positive words to describe your company or organization, we hope that this article has been helpful.

Author information: This article was written and submitted by Korir Shadrack, founder of Written Facts and other sites.

Korir Shadrack

Korir Shadrack is a passionate writer, blogger, marketer, and an entrepreneur. He has been in the freelancing industry since 2015 and has mastered the art of writing, blogging, and marketing among other skills. His vision is to bring a positive impact to the society and make it more habitable.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

5 Ways to Create Principles that Encourage Positive Employee Sentiment

by Eric Dahan
Community//

“Follow through on your commitments to create a great work culture” With author Karen Jaw-Madson

by Alexandra Spirer
Community//

“Follow through on your commitments to create a great work culture” With author Karen Jaw-Madson

by Alexandra Spirer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.