How to demystify the secrets of joy and happiness?

Book Review

I literally finished the book as the announcement of the Bishop’s death came. This was truly a joy to read; I felt like I had a better understanding of the two men and the worlds they came from. From every chapter, I could hear the voices of two men – mentors and leaders to many. The men had two tragic beginnings that morphed into personal triumphs.

The Dalai Lama born to lead but destined to be exile shares his amazing life story, faith, and how to find joy in the midst of disappointment. Bishop Desmond Tutu born into apartheid shares his story of belief in humanity, transformation and restoration of the human spirit. Together these two legends share how they lead, live and leave a legacy of a path to a joyful existence.

There were many tactical and strategic lessons to attain that elusive emotional feeling of joy. The central theme is that there is joy in helping others and in helping others, we help ourselves. Simple yet profound as the basis of many of the world systems remain self-centered.

I found the book insightful, enlightening and inspirational. I will never forget Bishop’s quote of our world, “full of abundance and impoverishment.” That is our legacy to the future generation.