How to demystify the secrets of joy and happiness?

The Dalai Lama and the Bishop tell us how

I literally finished the book as the announcement of the Bishop’s death came. This was truly a joy to read; I felt like I had a better understanding of the two men and the worlds they came from. From every chapter, I could hear the voices of two men – mentors and leaders to many. The men had two tragic beginnings that morphed into personal triumphs.

The Dalai Lama born to lead but destined to be exile shares his amazing life story, faith, and how to find joy in the midst of disappointment. Bishop Desmond Tutu born into apartheid shares his story of belief in humanity, transformation and restoration of the human spirit. Together these two legends share how they lead, live and leave a legacy of a path to a joyful existence.

There were many tactical and strategic lessons to attain that elusive emotional feeling of joy. The central theme is that there is joy in helping others and in helping others, we help ourselves. Simple yet profound as the basis of many of the world systems remain self-centered.

I found the book insightful, enlightening and inspirational. I will never forget Bishop’s quote of our world, “full of abundance and impoverishment.” That is our legacy to the future generation.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

