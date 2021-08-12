Decluttering is the act of reorganizing your life by getting rid of anything you don’t need. It is not about throwing things away; it’s about simplifying your life and freeing yourself from clutter.

And then there’s the money-saving aspect too! We can turn our closet clutter into cash by selling items that are still in good condition.

If you’re a busy mom, you might find yourself living out of boxes as you move around from one house to another.

Whether you’re downsizing as your kids get older or preparing for a move to a new place, it’s important to declutter and make the most of the space available.

Here are some tips on how to declutter when you’re a busy mom:

Tip #1. Plan:

If you have time on your hands, it may be worth planning just how much stuff you can get rid of without feeling guilty.

It will help you ease into decluttering, and it may also make it easier to get started since there’s a plan in place Instead of focusing on how nice it would be to have those items around you can think about all the space that will become available for other things when the unnecessary stuff is gone.

It can also help to make a plan and write down some decluttering goals so that you know what needs to be done and by when; this helps with any procrastination or perfectionism that might be holding you back.

Tip #2. Set some time aside:

Don’t try to declutter in one go, and don’t think that you have to get rid of everything at once. A good way to start is by thinking about a few items around your house or office that are no longer used or needed and then getting rid of them.

Once you’ve started decluttering, it will be easier to continue until all the items that are no longer needed are gone!

Tip #3. Make a list:

Make a list of why you’re getting rid of an item and keep it where it will be seen regularly. If you’re tempted to put it back in your home after decluttering, keep that list handy as a reminder not to do so.

Tip #4. Don’t just get rid of stuff:

Try giving your unused possessions to friends and family or even selling unwanted things online for extra pocket money.

You may feel better about getting rid of an item if you know it will be used by someone else instead of sitting in a landfill where it will eventually break down and pollute the environment.

Tip #5. Clean as you go:

As you get rid of things in your home or office, be sure to clean up the area where they were so that it is nice and neat. This will make any visitors feel good as they walk in and see your clean space!

Tip #6. Toss out duplicates:

Go through your belongings and look for any similar items that you have more than one of. Check your books, clothes, and the items in your kitchen.

Once you’ve found them, sort through all of them and toss out any extras to reduce clutter.

Tip #7. Consider building an e-library:

It’s easier to declutter if you go digital by buying ebooks for reading on a tablet or Kindle instead of having physical books around the house.

You can probably get rid of some printed books that you don’t need to read again, and it’s easy to store a tablet or e-reader if your home is already cluttered.

Tip #8. Recycle:

Are there any items in your house that are broken but could be fixed? If so, it’s better to repair them instead of throwing them out.

The same goes for items that are broken but still useful; try to fix them or at least keep these things around until you find someone who is able to fix them.

Tip #9. Throw away trash:

If there are lots of papers, wrappers, and other trash in your home, it’s time to sort through them and then throw out any trash that you don’t need.

This will make your home or office feel cleaner and more organized than ever before!

Tip #10. Get rid of ‘sentimental clutter’:

If you have a lot of old pictures, greeting cards, and other items that are sentimental but not useful, it’s time to sort through all of these things!

Throw out any trash that may be in the pile, and then decide whether or not to keep anything else.

It may also be helpful to look at your pictures once in a while just to remember what is most important to you.

Source: Canva

Ready to Declutter?

For busy moms who want to streamline their lives by decluttering both at home and work, this article should provide you with some helpful tips that will make your life easier in no time!

Whether you are trying to get rid of sentimental clutter or duplicates around the house, these tips should help reduce stress levels while making room for new things that bring joy into your life.