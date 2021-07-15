How to Decide When It’s Okay to Quit with Entrepreneur Briana Greer

Making the decision to quit – whether its a job, business venture or relationship – is never easy. Investing time and energy into becoming successful requires commitment and sacrifice. Is logic or intuition more important when deciding whether to move on or give more of yourself to a situation? I sat down to explore this topic with busy Model, Mom and Entrepreneur Briana Greer who recently announced her decision to quit her six-figure tech accessories business:

You started a business after your DIY laptop accessories became a hit with your friends and family. What was your intention when you first began Embri Shop?

When everyone said they loved my designs, my intention was to lean into the opportunity and taking advantage of what was in front of me. Curiosity and optimism, everything was fun and brand new. It was the excitement of what if would look like, and the learning part of the business and accounting. It was fun figuring out the colors, branding, etc. In fact, I built my website on my own. The idea phase is so much fun for me because there are no limits. We can dream as big as we want to. To some degree, it scared me and I didn’t grow as fast as I could’ve in the beginning.

During the beginning of your journey building the business, what felt out of balance for you and led you to put the business on hold?

I didn’t understand how much it would actually take daily to bring my vision to life, didn’t factor in the fact that I’m a mom and have a personal life to attend to. The business was growing and pulling me away from my number one priority – my family – and it was a combination of being overwhelmed – but a realization that I needed to press pause and re-evaluate where I’m putting my energy. I saw myself letting the ball drop in some areas and I was missing opportunities. I ran into complex issues with expanding and wholesale, and at the same time I was raising my infant daughter. I put things on hold to evaluate where I was putting my energy, and be certain I was where I needed to be in order to get to my end goals.

What was the motivation for you to resume the business and relaunch it?

When I took the step back that I needed, I realized I could squeeze more out of my business venture. I knew there was more to try, and trusted that I would figure it out. I don’t want to have any regrets about diving back into my business. Again, I looked at where I was putting my energy so I could be more intentional. I loved things to be pretty, so I used to spend a lot of money on beautiful photos – instead of looking at the numbers and data. So, I took a second to look at where was the profit coming from, what products were performing well, and I hired help for customer service and fulfillment. It allowed me to focus more on the analytics to see what levers I need to pull to get results.

How has being a mom influenced your entrepreneurial journey?

Motherhood helps keep me grounded and puts life into perspective. As a busy bodied person, I always have to be doing something. As a mom, it helps to reel me back in. My babies keep me grounded and human. They remind me that I’m here to live life and they help put challenges in perspective. Work is just a small piece of my life. As a mom you have to be so efficient and go with the flow. Being an entrepreneur helps me plan for efficiency and betters me as a Mom.

What has being a working mom while building a business taught you about yourself?

I’ve learned that I actually don’t like to multi-task. I thought I did, and used to pride myself on it. I think we need to break that paradigm. I have learned that I hate it and prefer to do things in slow motion and one at a time. I experience things better, remember them better. Now, I like to take my time, and I operate better in that way. Plus, I’m nicer [chuckle]. Multitasking is so glorified, but it can easily lead to burnout.

What did it take from you mentally and emotionally to grow your business to six-figures?

I could literally feel my brain expanding as I faced daily challenges. Learning new things so quickly is difficult, so mentally I was constantly reassuring myself that I could do this. It was also a combination of the confidence I had to build up in myself. I knew that if I didn’t do this now, I was never going to do it. Same with quitting my business.

Okay, so you’ve recently announced a decision to close Embri Shop even though the business is doing well. What felt out of alignment for you and made you come to that decision?

When I stepped back and thought about what I wanted the next few years of my life to look like, and I gazed at my kids, I knew that the amount of energy I was investing into Embri Shop wouldn’t allow me to do what I wanted. Energetically, I had nothing left to give Embri; I just wasn’t excited about it. It felt like a good time let go and follow my intuition. I’ve grappled with what to do next, whether to sell my business, or to keep the brand alive. Like many crossroads in life, I knew if I left one foot in the door, I would probably pick it back up.

How has leading with your intuition and with intention helped you succeed in life?

It’s like my guiding light in many ways. I always like to say my ancestors prayers still cover me. If it doesn’t feel right or I feel stressed out, I know my time is limited. I want to make sure my time here on earth and with my kids is spent in the most authentic way. I want to explore all the things I love and live life in a way that I’m proud of. There’s no better time in history than now to truly pursue a life you love, and reinvent yourself at any stage. Moving on is important to continue to have a life that feels good. I want to feel good.

What do you hope your kids will learn from your entrepreneurial journey, and your decision to try, try again and quit?

I think the biggest thing is if you want something, you can try to go get it. It will take work and tenacity, it will require perseverance, but you can dream big and go for it. You can build a life that feel good for you. You don’t need to have anybody else define what makes you happy, you can define that for yourself. And switch it up if you want to!

What is the importance of creativity and imagination as a Mother and Entrepreneur?

There are so many distractions and responsibilities as you become an adult. I often watch my daughter run around so filled with joy and imagination. I think if we can re-create that joy as often as possible as adults, then we’ll feel closer to our goals. In between the responsibility, that full on joy is so important. That’s the balance I strive for.

What would you say to a woman who is ready for a change, and is thinking of quitting a job or a business venture?

I would tell her to took at all your options, and don’t make a rushed decision. I do believe joy and instinct are important, so if moving on is realistic and doable, then move on immediately. You don’t have to have it all figured out. Staying stagnant is equal to time lost, so look at your situation and act on what makes the most sense for you with no regrets.