How To Decide Between Two Promising Job Offers

Photo by Magnet.me on Unsplash

Jill, a fresh graduate from college has landed two promising offers. She is excited and feels fortunate to have been considered for the roles. Instinctively, she is divided in making the right choice. “It feels like I’ve got to choose between two best things, and I don’t know if I am making the right decision.” says Jill.

The first one offers a Managerial position in Marketing & Public Relations for a not-for-profit organization. The compensation is significant and guarantees excellent exposure to people within and outside the organization. However, this role requires her to relocate to a different city.

The second one is an opportunity to work for a corporate brand as an Intern in Marketing & Public Relations. This is a 6-month internship and a high exposure to working with senior leaders within the organization however the stipend being offered isn’t satisfactory. This role promises a flexible working plan in a high-pressure environment. An internship with this organization will most definitely level-up her profile in the industry.

In a way, having to make a choice between two job offers can be a blessing and a curse.

You’ve refined your resume, have been through several rounds of interviews, been shortlisted, and voila – finally an offer!

But what next? You have another one come in too!

From the outside it may look challenging but having to choose between multiple employment offers can be a luxury, if taken in the right context. However, it may not seem that way to you as you worry over tiny details and especially when both offers are equally promising. Things can get jittery especially if you feel the pressure to act quick.

The first move obviously for you is to get both the offers in your mailbox. Put everything in writing. It will lay the groundwork for your next steps. Once you have the offer documents, here are three things you can do to organise your thoughts and help you make the right decision.

Take a Deep Dive

During the interview process, you’ve had the opportunity to meet your boss or even your future colleagues. In the hustle of conversations, it is difficult to pay attention to the little details in your surroundings and any key interactions you may have had. Take a moment to recall them. Put some thought in ascertaining any red flags you’ve come across and make a note of them. Above all trust your instincts before you accept an offer and don’t dismiss any second thoughts.

In order to keep up with evolutions in working styles, many organizations have leveled up their strategies to attract the right talent by offering shiny perks. It is not uncommon for companies to offer health insurance, 24×7 coffee bars and snacks, gym memberships, flexible working plans, and so on. These perks tempt one to get swayed and dismiss other aspects of the job which may not align with your values.

Ask yourself: Am I looking beyond the perks?

When push comes to shove, pause and reflect on what made you apply for the role in the first place – the Job description? Brand Identity? Flexible environment? Excellent compensation? Exposure to Senior Leadership? Relocation?

While one company may offer you a 24×7 coffee maker in the kitchen, later you might find that you are more excited to work with diverse people making the other job much more appealing. Sometimes, as much as a location change might be an exciting opportunity, you may be hesitant to uproot yourself for a role that keeps you away from your family.

Although workplace perks are crucial elements for decision making, ultimately, it won’t matter if you cease to enjoy your work. If certain elements of your work interfere with your decisions, feel free to reach out to your potential managers and ask for information about your roles and responsibilities in detail.

2. Redefine Priorities

You’ve been offered a role with excellent compensation. The kind that allows you to live an affluent lifestyle. And in a different situation, you’ve been offered a role that does not pay nearly as much, but you know will add to your bank of skills and knowledge that will advance your career. Surely, an attractive compensation will meet your financial goals however you may need to evaluate the cost at which this is negotiated.

Ask Yourself: Which one offers more opportunities for advancement?

Remember, you are in a unique position where you don’t have to settle with anything that appears too fancy. So if you are offered a role that allows you to merely keep the engines running and that is your benchmark of job satisfaction, it’s perfectly fine. However, if you are looking for something that expands your scope and stretches your mind every day with meaningful challenges, then you have to be especially vigilant about your choices.

3. Trust your gut

Most people I know at some point have said this to me “If I work here for another five years, I’d go crazy.” The funny thing is that most people who accepted the jobs knew they’d end up feeling miserable a few years down the line. Some of them even got promoted at companies they’d rather leave at the drop of the hat. Hence, do a small gut check!

Imagine yourself brainstorming around the people you met, working in those spaces, interacting with clients, commuting to work. How does it feel? Which place allows you to build your talents and resources?

Ask yourself: Which organisation would I truly want to advance in?

Sure both roles look promising, however, when you take into consideration certain non-negotiable hygiene factors in view, decisions become easier. Surely, a high paying job may offer you financial insulation while a short term internship offers you exposure. What matters to you in the current moment?

Putting at all together

Having multiple job offers to choose from is brilliant and you should take pride in yourself to be in that position. However, it can also be a source of stress and decision fatigue. Therefore, when you are sorting and sifting through the options, take an objective view of your needs and don’t fret over eliminating that which does not meet the cut.

You may also consider talking to your family and close allies to guide you through this process but ensure they are your sounding boards and not the ones to add to your confusion. You are the one with options, so take complete advantage of this and be an advocate for yourself.

Whatever you choose, go all in without regretting the lost opportunity. All the best! 🙂

P.S. – If you feel this article can benefit someone in a similar situation, feel free to pay it forward.