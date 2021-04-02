How to deal with mental health issues when you can’t reach out directly?

We all have had our tough moments. Whether it is a failure in an examination, or a relationship breakdown, financial issues or family problems or anything else that messes up with our mental health, it is important to reach out.

However, some of us may not be as open to talking to people because of fear of judgement and mockery by our peers or family. We may not be able to seek professional help also because of the fear that the counsellor may inform our family members.

Credits & Copyrights by: Avasar.life

So, what to do in those situations? Here are a few things you can try out:

Find people who have been through mental health issues in the past and overcome them: You learn from example. Try reading and learning about such people and check out the ways they have dealt with similar issues. Even though everyone’s life is different and everyone has their own set of challenges, you can always find a starting point from where you can start taking action. In fact, other people’s stories inspire you to take action too. Because if they can do it, then you can do it too. I usually read stories from this website.

Reach out to people anonymously: There are multiple anonymous, secure and free forums where you can reach out for help. I found one such community at Avasar.life android app, which was always at the tip of my fingers and I received prompt responses from counsellors and peers without being judged or disclosing my identity. It gave me a safe space to open up whenever I was upset about my grades or my issues with socializing etc.

Talk to Counsellors over a call: You can always speak to the counsellors on call instead of directly meeting them, or you can have video sessions. Reaching out for professional help is still the most useful thing and has no match. You should reach out to professional and qualified counsellors for seeking the best support you need.

These are a few things that have helped me and some people I know in dealing with mental health issues. If you want to talk to someone, you can reach out and share your concerns.