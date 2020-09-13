How to Deal With Fear During the Age of Pandemic

The pandemic is dragging on and on. As soon as infections seem to be on the decrease, a new outbreak sends them right back up again. Some experts say Covid-19 won’t stop until 60% of the population has been infected.

That can be a very scary reality. Men, women, and even children have been living in a state of fear for months now. This may be impacting your sleep, your moods, your eating habits, and your outlook on life.

So many things have changed. For many of us it’s no longer possible to work in a group, see friends, travel to visit family, or even give a hug to those you love.

Meanwhile millions are unemployed. Homelessness is a big problem in cities and towns everywhere. If you have a job or business, you’re probably worried about the future.

Will the slowing pandemic economy hurt your employer or company so much you will no longer have an income this time next year?

It’s easy to be consumed by fear. I’ll admit, some days I just want to curl up next to a movie and forget about the world outside.

The reality is there are simple things we can do to effectively protect ourselves and loved ones from infection. But just as important, we need to protect ourselves from chronic fear.

Fear is an emotion. It is learned behavior. And like other behaviors, it can be defeated simply by changing your mindset.

Once you look at life in a different way, fear will no longer cloud your vision, control your emotions, and limit your enjoyment of life.

Here are some easy ways to live with less fear:

* Take a deep breath and realize you actually have a very low statistical chance of catching COVID. This is especially true if you follow common health guidelines. Remember the worst case scenario is very unlikely to happen to you.

* Consume less sugar and take it easy on caffeine. These have a decided effect on emotions. You will feel better and have more control over fear.

* Try to recover some of your old normal. Talk to a friend or loved on one the phone, go for a walk, visit a scenic area. Also do things that typically help you relax – listen to music, read, play games, or take a nap.