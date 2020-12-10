How to deal with dissatisfaction in day to day life ?

While leading our day-to-day lives, we pass along by many washes of emotions and feelings like: “If I do this, what will others think about me?”, “How well does He manage and remain disciplined in his daily routine and work, I too shall try adopting the same routine disciple!”, “She always has someone to help and guide her, why do not I have this someone in my life?”, this and many other like constant comparison, desires to have relationship and life as of others, habit of blaming, criticizing, belittling, etc. keeps entangled in them. To check on if you do not go through these above, you certainly would be leading a meaningful and satisfied life.

Let us ponder on whom can we call as a satisfied person.

Suppose a person, has completed his full meal nicely then how contented will he look and feel? He would neither have craving have something more seeing others having delicious food before him, nor will he envy them.

Similarly, a person who is satisfied with his life too is always happy with whatever he has.

Thus a satisfied person exhibits below few listed behavioral traits:

does not blame or criticize others,

very easily finds positivity in every situation,

is always ready to help others,

does not get attracted or influenced by others,

never envies others.

Why on first place dissatisfaction emerge in our lives:

Greedy mind: Let’s see how it works! There was a laborer who surprisingly received an award of 99 gold coins. He would obviously be a happy man, all satisfied with his life now, isn’t it? But he wasn’t! Because rather than enjoying such big amount that he had with him, he was worried about – from where to get one more gold coin in order to take the total to 100. Similarly, we too, in our life, have 99 things with us, but are dissatisfied about the ‘one’ thing that we don’t have. Tirelessly running in race coarse by Comparison and competition: When a friend says, “I saw this movie”, we instantly feel that “I too will see this movie”. The desire to go to the cinema arises because of the feeling of competition in us that ‘I don’t want to remain behind, by any means”. Hence, we do not find peace and satisfaction until we go and see that movie. Discontent: One feels like owning a car as soon as he sees a new car. Why does this happen? Because he is not content from within. There’s an ocean of desire in him. He feels momentary satisfaction when he buys new car, but is again tempted for something else in no time. As soon as one desire ends, another one starts. And thus, they always keep us dissatisfied.

Remaining satisfied amidst various hassles in life: