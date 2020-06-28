How To Deal With COVID 19 With Potentiated Mental Health

The mental health of a person is more valuable to care than physical health. Some people only focus on physical fitness and are not aware of the damages that mental illness can cause. Stress and depression have become quite a common thing in our society. Every other person is going through stress about earning, relations, or community. If a person is unaware of his or her mental illness, he or she cannot manage it.

Firstly you must know because it is only you that can detect the symptoms in the initial stage. The feeling of loneliness, not feeling happy, not wanted to smile or talk, constant emptiness are the signs of depression. If stress remains constant and untreated for long, then it will become depression.

Effect of COVID 19 on mental health:

COVID 19 has made our lives stuck at one point, and people have to stay at their homes for their well being. Not going out, disconnection from family and friends, not having earning sources has led to so much pressure and stress on ourselves. The isolation time has become of months now, which is continuously building tension in the human mind if you have no one with you, then the chances of mental instability doubles.

Tips to be mentally stable during Pandemic:

Mental stability comes from within the person. Your insight can bring you out of the depression, but here are some tips that can help you in this struggle. Follow these steps to bring back well being:

Physical activity is something that provides you mindfulness. Through exercise, your blood circulation increases and reaches the brain, which boosts your energy. Consistency in physical activity brings positivity in your life and make you more relaxed and out of stress. In the Pandemic, you can do walk or work out at home.

Connect with your friends and family, take out more time for themselves. It will make your relations stronger, thus making you feel lighter.

Whenever you feel some mental disturbance, ask for help undoubtedly. Do not hesitate as mental health is as essentials as your physical health. Do not take risks and go for the solutions in the initial stage.

Spend time in such things that you like, such as gardening, guitar playing, book reading, cooking food, etc. It will divert your mind from thinking negatively and makes you happy from inside.

