How to Cut Your Road to Success in Half and Achieve Your Goals Years Before Anyone Else

“Young people are stupid. Old people are wise. Which do you want to be?” -Ryan Holiday

Most people are following a very conventional path right now.

They’re planning on doing things when everybody else does them. They’re getting the same kinds of jobs, spending money on the same kinds of things, and spending their time in the same ways as everyone else.

Most people are triggered by the actions of others, living in a constant state of reaction, instead of proactive progress towards their goals.

As a result, most people are broke, empty, and behind the game.

In the words of Neil Patel:

“It’s absurd that we would prioritize the hottest new device, the cool car, or trendy toy over owning that which makes us feel the most engaged and most alive.”

In every part of life, there is a conventional path and an unconventional path. Most people choose the traditional, familiar path — even if it takes years and years of unnecessary struggle. As Sir Robert Brault once wrote, “We are kept from our goal not by obstacles but by a clear path to a lesser goal.”You follow the path that is the most clear, even if that path is the long way.

In 2021, almost every form as success has become far more possible. Remote work, changing socioeconomics, and ridiculous technology has made everything easier for many people’s paths to success. If you follow the traditional road, you’re adding on years of unnecessary work.

Basically, if you take the conventional road everyone else is taking, you ensure you’ll reach the destination as late as everybody else.

Here’s how to cut your road to success in half and achieve your goals faster than most people around you.

“Most people have no clue what they are doing with their time but still complain that they don’t have enough.” -Grant Cardone

There is No Such Thing as Time Management

Most people have no idea how time actually works. They still believe in the “average timelines” for things, like how long it takes to buy a house, write a book, or retire.

They don’t understand time is relative; an hour for you is an eternity for a hyper-focused winner. Not every hour is the same; someone else could complete 10x times more than you in the same amount of time. This concept blew my mind when I first heard it:

There is no such thing as time management.

Most people think of time as an “either/or” construct. They fear time shortages, and believe there’s never enough time. But there’s plenty of time when you use the time you’re given.

If you want to experience enormous success decades earlier than most people, then quit striving for a “balanced” life. The world’s most successful people understand there is an abundance of time, and cultivate their ability to maximize every second.

Once you understand the concept that you can move as fast as you want:

You can do anything you want, as fast as you want.

But most people will delay for years on unnecessary “conventional” paths.

There are no limits to time. You can accomplish your life’s goals in a few months (or weeks) of hyper-focused intensity.

“When you have less time available for work, you have to make better choices about what to work on (and what not to).” -Tim Metz

Photo by Xan Griffin on Unsplash

“The awakening to your own ignorance is the beginning of wisdom.” -Frank Crane

You Can Absolutely Use Your Youth as an Excuse. But You Don’t Need To.

I have an old friend from college that I talk with every once in a while.

He makes a lot of money, but he’s broke. He wants to travel the world, and he finally has a chance to take some time off for the first time in years. But since he’s living paycheck-to-paycheck, he can’t afford to leave.

He can use his age as an excuse. Many young people do. “I’m only 26, I don’t really have things figured out yet.”

None of us did at 26. You can absolutely use that as an excuse, and lots of people would nod their heads in support.

But you don’t need to.

You can choose to become a 26-year old who is well ahead of her years.

You can choose to be a young person known for her wisdom and planning.

You can choose to be that 20-something that makes people think, “Wow. This guy has his sh*t together.”

No one will fault a kid for using training wheels.

But you can choose to take them off before most people do.

You can choose to not waste your time with silly time-wasters like everyone else.

And you will be glad you did.

“Why give to old age the privilege of wisdom? What would be thought of one who prided himself on possessing bracelets when had lost his arms in war?” -Yoritomo

“You cannot allow the actions of others to define your reality.” -Steven Pressfield

Stop Playing By Everyone’s Rules — They Don’t Apply To You

Society loves telling people exactly how to do things.

Go to a good college, and pick a good degree (not like English or Philosophy, there aren’t any jobs).

Get a good job at a good company.

Get a good mid-sized sedan, used if possible.

Keep your head down for a few years until that promotion comes. Don’t rock the boat.

Stay here for years. Then we’ll talk.

Most people follow this conventional path, even if it makes them wildly unhappy and miserable! They don’t realize taking the conventional path is delaying their success not by months, but by years.

Most people will waste unnecessary years on slow, conventional paths where the pace is dictated by someone else.

This is exactly how you delay success — by following the rules.

“Would you be as successful if you followed all the rules and always behaved and never took chances? No, you’d be just like everyone else, scared about failing and worried about being liked.” -Tim Grover

The rules don’t apply to you. You can be as successful as you want, as fast as you want.

We live in a society where technology makes everything possible. If you don’t know how to do something, there’s no excuse not to learn — there are hundreds of books, blogs, coaches, and training courses on every topic under the sun.

Most people follow everyone else’s rules. There’s comfort in the crowd; it’s safe, secure, with lots of people who will pat you on the back for staying.

But if you want to experience enormous success decades before anyone else, it’s time to leave the crowd.

Stop following the rules.

Once you stop letting others dictate your pace in life, you can go as fast and as far as you want.

“To get different results, you’re going to have to do things differently.” -Darren Hardy

Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

“The great achievements in this world are reserved for those willing to look like a fool in the eyes of society.” -Chad Grills

If You Want Rapid Improvement, Prepare for Some Mean Criticism

The majority doesn’t like deserters.

Once you decide you’re going to achieve massive success no matter what, and declare the rules don’t apply to you, get ready for powerful criticism.

Much of these criticisms come from those closest to you. Well-intentioned family and friends urge caution and to “play it safe.” You will be warned against the risks, the unknown, and what disasters might happen.

Most people can’t handle this new criticism. They operate out of fear, not hope and belief. So they go back to the conventional path, where success is delayed and the pace is slow.

In the words of famous entrepreneur Casey Neistat, “Life shrinks and expands in direct proportion to your willingness to assume risks.”

Enormous success is reserved for those who are willing to look foolish in front of others.

As ancient Stoic philosopher Epictetus once remarked,“If you want to improve, be content to be thought foolish and stupid.”You can’t be an enormous success without garnering enormous criticism.

That doesn’t matter. What matters is your growth, learning, and improvement. You’ve seen “the man behind the curtain;” you know the rules are made up and you can have whatever you want, as fast as you want.

You just need to leave the safety of the crowd.

If you want to experience enormous success decades before you ever thought possible, it’s time to start operating with a new mindset, with new rules.

You will be criticized for this thinking. People will warn you, insult you, coddle you, and urge you to not risk losing everything.

Don’t listen to the criticism. Because if you keep going, you’ll achieve far bigger success faster than you ever thought possible.

“Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don’t wish it were easier; wish you were better.” -Jim Rohn

“Most people knock on the door of their dreams once, then run away before anyone has a chance to open the door. But if you keep knocking, persistently and endlessly, eventually the door will open.” -Les Brown

The World’s Most Successful People Kept Knocking After Everyone Else Stopped

Consistency will make you feel like a loser.

If you knew it was going to take writing 41 articles before anyone ever read your stuff, would you keep writing?

If you knew it would take going to the gym 41 times before you noticed any improvement, would you keep going?

Most people wouldn’t. The constant doubt and the never-ending failure are more than enough to destroy their motivation. This constant action with tiny results will make you feel like a loser.

But it’s the ones who keep going despite this feeling that reach enormous success.

I’ve been blogging for 5 years now.

Across 4 years of publishing hundreds of articles into cyber-oblivion, I had gained a mere 200 subscribers. Nobody read my stuff. Nobody cared.

But while all my “blogger” friends quit writing out of boredom, I kept going. I got serious. I became a student of the craft and stopped messing around.

In the past couple years, I’ve gone from a no-name writer with no followers or money into a full-time entrepreneur, author, coach, and writer working 100% for myself. Millions of people have viewed my work during this time.

There’s only one explanation I can give:

I just kept knocking while everyone else quit.

Most people who attempt to seize their goals quit after a few unsuccessful tries. Then, they laugh at and make fun of those who never give up, even though they wish they hadn’t given up.

If you want incredible success this year, this month, and not years from now, you need to keep knocking on the door, incessantly. That’s how you achieve enormous success decades before most people — if they ever will.

Author Grant Cardone instructs his students to be “unreasonable in their actions,” making people think they’ve gone crazy with their level of commitment.

Consistency will make you feel silly. People will make fun of you, your efforts will seem futile, and you’ll wonder how much longer you’ll look like a fool in your efforts to succeed.

Be encouraged: feeling foolish is precisely the indicator you’re heading in the right direction. It means you’re following through. It means you’re being consistent.

It means you will absolutely reach your goal if you keep going, no matter what.

“Repetition can be boring or tedious — which is why so few people ever master anything.” -Hal Elrod

“Life is long if you know how to use it.” -Seneca

In Conclusion

You have all the time in the world, if you know how to utilize the time you’ve given.

Most people won’t ever be successful. Their version of success is always defined by others, and they never quite reach it. They spend years of toil and hard work on the conventional path that leads them places they don’t want to go.

If you want to achieve enormous success decades before anyone else, choose the unconventional path.

Remember: the rules are made up. They don’t apply to you. You can go as fast and as far as you want — no one can tell you otherwise.

Don’t make excuses. The most successful people in the world take full responsibility for everything — they don’t let their age, social class, where they grew up, or what people think of them affect anything. They just do what they need to do.

The more willing you are to take risks, attract criticism, and go your own way…

The faster your inevitable success will come.

Ready To Level-Up?

If you want to become extraordinary and become 10x more effective than you were before, check out my checklist.

Click here to get the checklist now!