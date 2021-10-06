How to Cut Out the Mom Guilt

Mom guilt can be paralyzing. It can leave us birthers of children stuck on a hamster wheel of trying to be superhuman, all the while slowly depleting ourselves of anything that resembles life outside of our kiddos. It’s time to cut out the mom guilt for good, understand why it’s a thing, how to manage it, and how to let it go.

Why Do Moms Feel So Guilty

Mom guilt starts before our children even have a birthdate. If you don’t believe me, then think back to your pregnancy. Did you ever grab a Starbucks coffee and get weird looks from strangers because you “shouldn’t” be drinking caffeine? Were you ever at the grocery store and got reprimanded for carrying a few grocery bags to the car because you aren’t supposed to be lifting? Oh here’s one: any runner mamas out there who were gawked at for running with a big old baby belly? All of these can make a new mama feel guilty, guilty, guilty.

And then the baby comes. Guilt over nursing versus formula fed. Am I interacting with my newborn enough? Did I read enough books and sing enough lullabies when they were infants? You let your little ones watch TV?! What kind of monster are you?! The opinions, suggestions, and judgments are never ending for moms and unless you have the resilience of a Marvel character, that usually ends up in a diaper bag full of guilt.

Moving along in life, like the door jam that marks the age and heights of our children, come the stacks of guilt. How many sports do your kids play? Do you cut your kids sandwiches into flowers (okay, I’ve been guilty of this a time or two)? What level of book is your second-grader reading? And the icing on the cake arrives when the college conversations come about. Is your kid going to a four-year school, a junior college, or going straight to work? Honestly, moms are kind of their own worst enemies by constantly comparing themselves to other families.

We are bombarded with commercials, TV shows, and even our peers who are always seemingly doing things “better” than us. It’s no wonder we can find ourselves toting around a big G word (guilt) next to the carseats in our oversized SUV. We need to understand that mom guilt comes from how we look at things. It’s up to us to realize how unnecessary and hurtful it is to be a guilt-laden mama. And then, we need to squash that guilt (and comparisons) like a bug on our minivan windshield.

How to Manage Your Mom Guilt

There are several ways to take control of your mom guilt. First off, you need to recognize where it stems from: primarily, outside sources. It comes from your well-meaning family and friends, your advice-giving neighbor, your favorite Netflix series, and definitely from Pinterest. I mean, how many Pinterest fails have you had trying to create a perfectly themed birthday party? I personally have lost count and I have literally tried to pull off the best Frozen-themed event to absolutely no avail. Even my blow-up Olaf figure slumped over with embarrassment. (Okay, that’s not totally true. I think someone turned off the light switch to the power outlet. You get my point.)

But here’s the other realization you need to understand: mom guilt may come primarily from outside sources but managing it is an inside job. It is up to us mamas to quiet the voices of guilt in our head. It is our job when someone questions what we are doing with our children to practice our inner knowing and confidence that we know what’s right for our kiddos. What might have worked beautifully for another child may be absolutely wrong for yours. And who would know that best? Mama knows best! Not just any mama, your kid’s mama. That’s you. So, instead of beating yourself up for making different decisions for your children, trust yourself that you are a smart, intuitive mom who knows what she’s doing.

Here are five other practical ways to manage your mom guilt: