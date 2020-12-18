Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Cultivate Joy Like a Child​

Spark joy by learning to view things from a child's perspective

A child’s laugh is contagious, and you knew this already.

Notice a baby’s giggle. You feel it, and it fills your heart with joy.

It’s unadulterated. It’s energized. It’s pure. It’s from the heart.

As you grow up, your experiences will differ from those of your childhood.

You may take on one role, or many.

You may fill your life with people and places.

You may mold yourself based on an idea of success and prestige. 

All of this may be honorable, but it may or may not bring you joy.

When joy doesn’t come, may you return to the pure joy of the inner child, who laughs without being reminded, dances spontaneously, and sees wonder and harmony in the universe.

The power of the inner child’s perspective is at play in your life. Joy becomes spontaneous, stresses resolve, and you find the opportunity to see and feel joy. That’s a present, and a gift you can’t ignore.

Follow my 5-step process below to help you to cultivate joy like a child. 

Step 1: Find a quiet space where you will be uninterrupted for twenty minutes. Nature soundscape on noise-canceling headphones can reduce outside noise.

Step 2: Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Visualize the earth beneath your feet, the sky above your head, and your spine as the neutral space in between.

Step 3: Connect imaginatively with your inner child by recalling a joyous childhood memory, or simply imagine any child’s joyous moment. It could be a favorite birthday, a play date, or maybe the birth of younger sibling. 

Step 4: As you connect, begin to see your inner child in a moment of joy, and then see that child become as big as you are now. Breathe and fill your body with joyful experience.

Step 5: Gently, when you feel complete, come back into the room.

Copyright Darren Becket

    Darren Becket, Wellness Lifestyle Professional, Advocate and Educator at Darren Becket Wellness

    Darren is a wellness professional, advocate and educator, working to create transformative customer-specific well-being experiences. He regularly holds virtual wellness classes and workshops for individuals, teams and organizations across the globe, and is a regular contributor to publications including Thrive Global and See Beyond Magazine. Darren envisions a new culture of well-being where people are both present in their health process and strategically plan for their future.

