How to Cultivate Inner Peace

Make Caring for Your Inner Self Part of Your Daily Routine

Photo by madison lavern on Unsplash

You have probably heard the term “inner peace” hundreds of times without thinking much about it. But what exactly does it mean to have inner peace? And more importantly, what does inner peace mean to you?

Inner peace can be defined as feeling a deep sense of mental and spiritual harmony or serenity. When you’re at peace, you have the ability to keep yourself grounded and strong, even in the face of turmoil or stress.

Inner peace may mean slightly different things to different people. Some may call it peace of mind. Others would describe it as faith. To some, it’s like a strong system of roots that keeps a tree from toppling over no matter how the winds may blow.

Inner peace has a lot to do with self-awareness and love. It can keep you grounded when the world seems to be spinning out of control. When you have true inner peace, you’re less likely to let the world’s negativity shatter your sense of calm.

Signs of Inner Peace

You are the only one who can ultimately define what inner peace means to you, but here are a few elements that may help you determine just how at peace you are:

Less Overthinking — you tend to overthink or overanalyze every situation, conversation, or mistake, you might want to strive for an inner peace that reduces your need to do so. Perhaps inner peace means not wasting your energy this way.

Not Dwelling on the Past — Related to overthinking is the tendency to dwell on the past. This could mean letting your mind churn over the mistakes you or others have made. It could keep you from forgiving yourself or others. It could mean reliving painful memories. If you’re dwelling on the past, then you’re living in it, and that makes inner peace difficult to find.

Less Worry Over the Future — If you feel peaceful inside yourself, the future won’t look bleak or frightening. While you may not know what to expect tomorrow or next year, you have a feeling that everything will be all right. If you have inner peace, you don’t need to have your future all planned out in order to feel settled. Your peace comes from within — not from knowing the future.

Feeling Freedom — If you feel free and unencumbered by worry, guilt, or anxiousness, you may have a high level of inner peace. People who are at peace don’t feel bogged down by yesterday. They don’t have frequent or severe bouts of “analysis paralysis” that makes decision-making difficult.

Quiet Confidence — Do you feel a sense of quiet confidence that your life will turn out reasonably well, despite some difficulties? Do you feel like, even though life may throw you a curveball here and there, you can generally move forward without fear? If so, you may be feeling inner peace.

Energy Healing and Inner Peace

If you feel trapped in a cycle of overthinking or fear, or you feel like you’re being held hostage by past events or mistakes, Trapped Emotions could be affecting your inner peace. As you use energy healing techniques like The Emotion Code®, you may be able to identify and release emotional baggage that perpetuates that cycle.

For example, trapped emotional energy of anxiety, insecurity, discouragement, or grief could prevent you from moving toward the future with confidence. Your sense of inner peace could be blocked by those feelings. But once you find and release those energies, you may feel a greater sense of freedom — like the chains that drag you down have fallen away.

If you’re having trouble feeling inner peace, The Emotion Code may be a good place to begin. Here are some additional practices that may also help.

Meditation ­­— Like energy healing sessions, meditation only needs to take a few minutes each time. You can meditate as often as you like, but consistency is key. Use a guided recording or go your own way. The idea is to spend a few minutes alone with yourself, taking a break from the rest of the world to focus on your breathing, relaxation, and feeling at peace. Gratitude ­— Gratitude is one of the highest (if not the highest) vibrations you can feel. Try taking a few minutes every day to focus on it. Make gratitude part of your meditation practice, or keep a running list of your blessings in a handy place. Be grateful for the things you have, but also focus on the non-material aspects of your life, including love, creativity, talents, and friendship. Self-Care — Self-care is critical to maintaining inner peace. If you neglect your own needs, you are bound to be more stressed and frustrated when things get busy or difficult. No matter how tight your schedule is, take time to take care of yourself. Take a walk or a power nap. Buy yourself a little something. Feed yourself good food. Get to bed a little earlier. Do things that make you feel good about yourself. It doesn’t need to take hours a day, but self-care can go a long way to helping you feel at peace or bounce back from a tough day. Service — Notice others around you, especially those closest to you. They are likely stressed just like you might be. Ask how they are doing, listen to them, and tune in to their feelings. Think about how you might help in a meaningful way. Practice serving out of love and understanding. Small acts of kindness go a long way, not only serve them but to lift you as well. Simplify Your Life — Think about how much of the chaos of your daily life is put upon you by outside sources (like current events). Then honestly consider how much of it you’ve allowed into your life by overcommitting to things, overscheduling, or allowing worldly things and “stuff” to steal too much of your time and energy. Simplifying your life can clear the way to inner peace, and ultimately it boils down to choices and priorities. What can you let go of? What commitments can you put a stop to? Stop overcommitting to projects, meetings, and activities, and start having more downtime. Rid your space of unnecessary objects and create clean lines and simple spaces in your home. Chances are, your life and surroundings will feel much more peaceful.

Every day, we go through a certain routine to maintain our outward appearance or hygiene. We take a shower, brush our teeth, change our clothes and maybe put on makeup and style our hair. We do all of this because it’s healthy and socially encouraged. But how much daily care do you put into maintaining your inner self? Are you giving your inside as much attention as your outside? Stay focused in your own life on the things you can do to cultivate peace, and you will not only be happier, but you also help spread peace to those around you.