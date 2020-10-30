Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to crush it on LinkedIn

In my podcast Content Marketing Mastery, I interview people who create amazing content and I had the chance to interview Paul Higgins who helps entrepreneurs with their LinkedIn strategy.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
  1. High organic reach

The good thing about LinkedIn is the high organic reach that you get. You can easily increase your followership and get in touch with potential customers. Especially for b2b business owners is LinkedIn extremely valuable. So, start your own content strategy for your LinkedIn profile.

2. Improve your profile

Often times, when people google your name the first impression that people get is your profile! Your profile on LinkedIn is your first landing page that people. So focus to improve the first impression through a good picture, a good looking header, and also include the following points in the “About” section of your LinkedIn profile:

🔶 WHAT I DO:

🔶 WHY IT MATTERS:

🔶 WHAT MAKES ME UNIQUE:

🔶 MY STORY:

🔶 WHAT OTHERS SAY:

Paul is really living what he teaches, so you can check his profile where you can see the structure of the “About” section in more detail.

3. Work on your postings

According to Paul, oftentimes postings on LinkedIn are “too sales-focused, boring and lazy” and it doesn’t feel like a conversation. So, always ask a question and focus to get comments. “You can use the comment section and welcome your last ten new contacts with your post”, is another lesson from Paul.

You can download a free chapter from Paul’s book where he teaches more lessons how to build your own business on LinkedIn: https://buildlivegive.com/book

You can listen to the whole interview with Paul on my podcast Content Marketing Mastery.

    Ceyhun Yakup Özkardes-Cheung, Content Manager, Author, Blockchain Author

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Revamping your LinkedIn profile in 10 easy steps

    by Dave Devloper
    Community//

    “Ask questions in your content” with Scott Aaron & Candice Georgiadis

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Personal Branding on LinkedIn — Turning Off “Do Not Disturb”

    by Kylie Frank

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.