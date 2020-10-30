How to crush it on LinkedIn

High organic reach

The good thing about LinkedIn is the high organic reach that you get. You can easily increase your followership and get in touch with potential customers. Especially for b2b business owners is LinkedIn extremely valuable. So, start your own content strategy for your LinkedIn profile.

2. Improve your profile

Often times, when people google your name the first impression that people get is your profile! Your profile on LinkedIn is your first landing page that people. So focus to improve the first impression through a good picture, a good looking header, and also include the following points in the “About” section of your LinkedIn profile:

🔶 WHAT I DO:

🔶 WHY IT MATTERS:

🔶 WHAT MAKES ME UNIQUE:

🔶 MY STORY:

🔶 WHAT OTHERS SAY:

Paul is really living what he teaches, so you can check his profile where you can see the structure of the “About” section in more detail.

3. Work on your postings

According to Paul, oftentimes postings on LinkedIn are “too sales-focused, boring and lazy” and it doesn’t feel like a conversation. So, always ask a question and focus to get comments. “You can use the comment section and welcome your last ten new contacts with your post”, is another lesson from Paul.

You can download a free chapter from Paul’s book where he teaches more lessons how to build your own business on LinkedIn: https://buildlivegive.com/book

