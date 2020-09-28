Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Creatively Build Your Brand On Social Media

Plenty of people don’t like the term “personal branding” because they feel it implies being overly self-promotional. 

Many of us were raised to be humble and not talk about ourselves. But personal branding is about reputation management. I always say, “brand or BE branded.” Choosing not to manage your reputation online still sends a message, and it’s not always good. People can see you as:

A) Not tech savvy

B) Not very accomplished, or 

C) Have something to hide

That’s why putting some thought into what you want to convey on sites like TikTok and LinkedIn can be so important these days. TikTok in particular because it’s becoming the new “how to” platform where experts can share tips and advice to help people. To see an example of this, check out my own TikTok HERE where I am focused on 60 seconds of job search and career advice.

Because it only allows 60 seconds of video, it forces you to be concise – which people on the platform love. In 2020, I’m telling all my coaching clients to get comfortable with the idea of sharing some of their expertise and insights in a video. It not only allows you to stand out, but it can also be fun.

Here are some tips to simplifying the process:

  1. Make a list of the most common questions you get asked about your work – You get asked these questions repeatedly for a reason! These are the things that people want to know about your industry, and when you share your personal insight and experience, you offer value to those who are following you.
  1. Grab a smart phone and start recording yourself – With advancements in smartphone technology, along with equipment like mini tripods and ring lights, filming yourself is a lot easier than it used to be. You don’t have to be a filming expert, and once you develop a routine, you’ll cruise through this process with ease.
  1. Practice until you have a 60 second video that conveys your message – Condensing your main point to 60 seconds can be a challenge at first, but it’s an excellent exercise because it forces you to critically think and prioritize what you want to say. This is a skill that will come in handy throughout your professional life, and will be viewed as a strength.
  1. Post!

That’s it. Once you do this multiple times, it will amaze you at how easy it is. If you don’t like it, you can always take it down. But, if you can be consistent and do this regularly, eventually your friends and followers will realize what you do for work. This is branding at its best. When you help others by educating them, you are also building your reputation in your field or industry. And, nobody is going to fault you for trying to help others!

I’ve been offering 60-second career advice videos on TikTok for a few months and have amassed almost 430,000 followers. Being on TikTok has put my brand in front of a different audience and opened up new opportunities for me to share my career coaching expertise.

Putting yourself out there and building your personal brand not only potentially opens up new doors for you, but when the time comes to make a career change, it makes you stand out as a candidate.

