How to Create Your Meditation Practice

Meditation and energy work are so popular right now because the constant drive and go-go-go mentality leads to stress that is harming your body.

You can check out what Harvard Health has to say about it here – meditation is an answer.

The problem is that the majority of people can’t meditate on their own, even with all the apps out there, they feel like failures and give up.

Don’t give up! There is a way to meditate and reduce your stress.

I help people who say they can’t meditate weekly at Four Seasons Aviara and I do it daily in my private coaching calls.

It is possible to meditate and feel AMAZING. It is time to take care of you!

Why Meditation Has Become Popular Again

You are told to meditate when:

You are exhausted, overwhelmed and trying to be everything to everyone.

You worry all the time.

You have the career and money but you aren’t ENJOYING your life. In fact, you are still focused on making more and doing more and you’d like to be more present. Heck – you’re probably being told to be more present.

You’re not sleeping at night on your own without assistance. You are wired and can’t fall asleep!

Your doctor wants you to get your stress level down and it helps with many disease processes (I hear this from my new meditation participants weekly at Four Seasons Aviara.)

You can absolutely go to meditation to help you calm and center, but there’s a reason why you’re struggling to meditate on your own – even with all the apps and different modalitites out there.

Why is Meditation so Hard?

Meditation will help you be present, if you have the tools to actually do it on your own.

These are the two struggles I find people have:

You don’t or can’t stop, pause and breathe, or take a moment to “be” so trying to do it on your own without support is like going to the gym without a trainer – very few are that disciplined to meditate on their own. When you actually stop and pause – all the thoughts and messages your body tries to give you that are ignored all the timerush in during your meditation. Then you feel like a failure because you’re overwhelmed with messages and distractions, not a peaceful experience.

Notice what is driving that pain in your neck or back.

Why did you just explode at that person?

What is driving your success?

You need more than meditation.

You need an energy work practice.

Start an Energy Work Practice

I have been leading guided, energy healing meditations in my business since 2002 and in high end spas since 2015.

Combining energy work with meditation is very powerful right now because you have to do MORE than a basic MEDITATION, especially when you first start out or it won’t work for you.

You have to train your mind and body and listen to your spirit. When did you last do that?

Think about it:

You are overwhelmed, stressed and at your breaking point.

You don’t have the energy or the knowledge of how to sit and be.

You’re easily distracted by noises, thoughts, body aches, and things to do. Fears are running rampant.

But you’re going to overcome all that at will, sit down for let’s just say 5 minutes and meditate.

It won’t happen and that’s how you fail.

Daily energy work is what’s really missing and it’s simple and easy to do.

Listen to the messages your mind, body and soul are telling you. They are intentional. They will help guide you on your perfect path. Stop ignoring them.

If you make time to listen throughout the day to the messages you are receiving, they will stop interrupting you during your meditation practice and those intuitive visions will come when you are awake, and stop waking you when you are sleeping. Brilliant, right!

How to Combine Energy Work with Your Meditation

Everyone has time for meditation.

The more you meditate, the better you will feel physically and mentally.

Start with setting a timer for at least five minutes once a day and then move to twice a day.

Sit comfortably, so you can focus on your meditation, not the discomforts of your body.

Start by bringing the White Light through your body. Imagine it entering your crown (top of your head), going down your face, your neck, to your chest and back, to your stomach, to your hips, to your thighs, to your knees, down your legs, into your feet, and into the Earth.

Take three deeps breaths. When you breathe in, breathe in the White Light or a soft pastel color. When you exhale, release any tension in your body.

At this point, let your mind go blank.

Use an “I am” statement as a start to your meditation. This can be your focus for your meditation. Then imagine pastel colors, a serene place in nature, a bird, or whatever pops into your mind that relaxes you.

Go with the flow of what you are seeing and experiencing. If you start trying to think about what you are experiencing, move past the words. Do not give them power by thinking about quieting them. Just imagine you are floating away from them or focus on what you are seeing. If you feel pain in your body, you have letting go to do there.

The mind does not understand meditating. It does understand categorizing things and it tries to analyze what you are doing: “why am I here, why am I seeing this image, what should I do with this image?” Then the meditation is long gone and you are in your mind again. Do not allow your mind to have power in your meditation, just move away from its thoughts and return to your “I am” statement and pastel color.

When you are done, take a few deep breaths.

“I am love. I am safe. I am whole. I am ___________.” All is well.

Open your eyes when you are ready.

By combining energy work into your meditation practice, you will instantly feel better – at peace and ease.

Meditation is calming and centering. It will help you reduce your stress.

The best way to start your meditation practice is to add energy work into it.

If you would like a 5 minute guided, energy healing meditation video by me to help you start your practice, here is one for you.