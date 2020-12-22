How to Create Your Best Family Vision Board for 2021

Are you wanting to grow and explore as a family in the coming year? Perhaps you’d like to learn new things or simply build a better foundation of quality time.

As with anything, this must be intentional to make it a reality.

So, here are 5 steps to create your best family vision or dream board. After creating your goals or vision board, you’ll be ready to work together and watch as you create lasting memories and special moments with those you love.

Find Ideas

First, it can be difficult to come up with amazing ideas for your family off the top of your head. So, begin with a simple google search or visit the link below to get a plethera of examples. Read them and decide which goals ideas make a great fit for your family.

Read on for lots of helpful family goals examples.

Let Everyone Have Input

Next, make sure everyone is contributing. Kids should have a lot of say in how their family is run and what they want to do together too.

Decide on the Most Important

After you have a list of ideas, cut them back to the most important goals to your family. Settle on five to ten big goals for the coming year. Any more than that and you’ll have a difficult time focusing on what you truly want.

Make it Visual

Once you’ve decided on your best goals, color, cut out photos, or add photos online to make your goals visual and therefore more real.

Put it Somewhere You Can All See it

And finally, set your vision board or goals list on the fridge or cabinet for all to see. We like to laminate ours so it easily lasts all year.

Throughout the year you can evaluate your list and make adjustments as needed.

In Conclusion

There you have it! Giving your family empowering goals is a fantastic way to build skills, a growth mindset, and better connection between members. So, go ahead, make that family dream board for 2021 today!