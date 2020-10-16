Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Create the Perfect Morning and Evening Routine

Morning routines are E S S E N T I A L to the success of your day. In a world where we can’t control traffic, how long we wait in line, or any of life’s inconveniences, we CAN control how we start our day! If you start your day on a positive and energized […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Morning routines are E S S E N T I A L to the success of your day. In a world where we can’t control traffic, how long we wait in line, or any of life’s inconveniences, we CAN control how we start our day! If you start your day on a positive and energized note, you’ll be able to carry that energy with you throughout the day. 

Now let’s say you miss your alarm and thus have a rushed morning… That doesn’t mean the rest of your day has to be crappy. It’s all about perspective and bouncing back; and it’s easier to bounce back on the bad days when you have a solid routine developed. 

If you start your morning by doing things that make you feel in alignment, it’ll be easier for you to deal with the inconveniences of life. Morning routines are essential because it is Y O U R time! It’s your time to do whatever you need to do so that you feel however you want to feel throughout your day. It’s your time to be intentional and to prepare yourself so that you can show up for everyone and everything else the way your best self would. 

A lot of people struggle with morning routines because all of their days look different. Their schedule changes week-to-week, things come up, or their sleep schedule is off. And most people envision morning routines as a long checklist of to-do’s or boxes that need to be checked. But for the most effective morning routines, this is not the case.

Effective morning routines can be long, but they can also be short. No matter the length, what they have in common is I N T E N T I O N. The length of your morning routine and what it comprises depends on you as an individual and what you need.

To start developing your morning routine, first ask yourself, “How do I want to feel walking into my first commitment of the day?” Energized? Calm? Empowered?

Pick 3 adjectives for yourself!

Then ask yourself, “What could I do in the morning that would enable me to feel that way?”

You want to construct the to-do list of your morning routine based on what actions will elicit the feelings you want to generate for the first commitment of your day!

If you want to energize yourself, start with a glass of water with lemon and a workout.

If you want to decrease anxiety and feel calm, meditate or practice yoga. 

If you want to feel prepared, journal and map out your day. 

Looking to feel empowered? Try listening to a podcast or a feel-good playlist on your commute.

You’ll want to try a few different things to see what feels most in alignment for you. 

I used to meditate before I worked out in the morning, but I found it put me right back to sleep. Now I meditate post-workout, shower, and breakfast, to set my intentions for the day. (However, I’ve had clients say that meditating post-workout brings down their energy; so this all varies person by person.) You have to find what’s best for you.

Then you can start working on your evening routine! It’s best to work backwards like this. What you do in the evening is also intentional. It should slow you down in preparation for a good night’s sleep. 

Do you need to review your schedule for the next day? Lay out workout clothes? Prepare your lunch? What can you do that’s relaxing? Light a candle? Take a bath? Read a book?

I recommend your last meal be at least 2 hours before you plan to go to sleep, and that you stop using electronics and working 1 hour before bedtime. When my clients struggle with getting enough sleep and/or good quality sleep, it’s usually because they are eating too close to bedtime, using electronics, or doing work too soon before bed. Our bodies need time to wind down.

Overall, the best morning and evening routines start with YOU and how YOU want to feel throughout your day! 

Abbie Stasior, Health & Life Coach at Be About Being Better

I’m a happy-go-lucky Columbia University graduate student and registered dietitian in the making! I am passionate about sustainable healthy living. I guide others to leverage their foundation of healthy habits, productivity, and optimism in order to live a better, more abundant life. I’m currently working with hundreds of national and international clients and serving an audience of over 30,000 fans and followers on social media. My mission is to help people discover what true vitality feels like. I am a firm believer that we cannot make lasting and meaningful change for our lives or our health single-handedly.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Morning Routine Redux — Adjusting to Winter Weather

by Jennifer S Miller, MEd.
Well-Being//

How to Create a Morning Routine That Works

by John Samuels
Glowimages/Getty Images
Wisdom//

I’ve Interviewed Hundreds of Successful People — Here Are Their 4 Best Tips for Sticking to A Morning Routine While Traveling

by Benjamin Spall

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.