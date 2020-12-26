Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Create Successful New Year’s Resolutions

In Five Easy Steps

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It is New Year’s Resolution time, time to set intentions and goals for 2021. I’ve personally set New Year’s Resolutions each year since I was a 10-year-old. As a life coach, when December rolls around, many of my clients spend a full one or two sessions with me to discover and develop their goals for the upcoming year. This year, I decided to use the following framework for not simply defining my goals, but also as a framework for my clients in their resolution defining sessions. We’ve found that the experience has led to resolutions that feel much more well-thought through than in the past and that have very workable action plans. If you have ever worked with me or any other ICF certified coach, you’ll recognize the five mandatory questions that are used to establish the coaching agreement at the beginning of each and every coaching session:

  1. What would you like to work on in the session today?
  2. What goal, specifically, would you like to have achieved by the end of the session?
  3. How will we know we’ve been successful by the end of the session? In other words, what will be our measure of success?
  4. Why is achieving this goal important to you?
  5. What do you believe you need to address or resolve in order to achieve this goal?

I’ve found that this framework is such a powerful guide to setting and visualizing goals, that I suggest using it as you move towards setting resolutions for the new year. Let’s take each of these questions and explore how we may adapt them to helping us successfully achieve our resolutions this new year.

  1. What would you like to work on in 2021?

Spend time to seriously contemplate what you would like to work on this year? Here are some categories to look at – having balance is important to emotional well-being. Is there an area of your life that could use more work this year than other areas?

  • Health and Fitness
  • Intellectual Life
  • Emotional Life
  • Your Character
  • Your Spiritual Life
  • Love Relationships
  • Parenting
  • Social Life
  • Financial
  • Career
  • Quality of Life
  • Life Vision
  1. Looking at your resolution – narrow it down to what goal, specifically, would you like to have achieved by the end of the year?

Be as specific as possible.

For example, if my resolution is to “let go of the fear of judgment”.

Under that resolution, my specific goal may read, “I will keep a judgment journal, and each time I feel that uncomfortable feeling of being concerned that I’m being judged or that I’m judging someone else, I’ll date it, and spend a few minutes writing in my journal which will provide a time of reflection and it will help me to uncover unhealthy patterns of thought that may exist.”

  1. How will we know we’ve been successful by the end of the year? In other words, what will be our measure of success?

On December 31, 2021, a year from now, what will determine whether or not you’ve met your resolution? Look deeper than the actual resolution – think about how you want to feel when the resolution is complete. What will successfully completing this resolution look like to you? How will completing this resolution change your life?

  1. Why is achieving this resolution important to you?

It is really important to know the why. Check in with yourself. Is this a resolution that you want to achieve for yourself or is it a resolution that some external factor says you need to achieve? The resolution has to be something that you want to achieve for it to be successful. You also need to understand why the resolution is important to you. I often ask my clients a scaling question – on a scale of 1-10, how important is achieving this resolution to you? If the answer is 7 or lower, it is a good indicator that the resolution needs to be at the very least redefined until it feels like an 8 or higher.

  1. What do you believe you need to address or resolve in order to achieve this resolution?

This is a great place to brainstorm some of the possible stumbling  blocks. They can be remote, but possible stumbling blocks and under each stumbling block – develop a contingency plan, a tool may you use to avoid it or perhaps  you need to reframe your resolution from the beginning to avoid the stumbling block all together? Sometimes the stumbling blocks will spur on additional resolutions that may need to be addressed first.

And the final word of advice is to make sure the journey to complete the resolution is what you hope the resolution will feel like when it is achieved. You’ll find that often times the real benefit to the resolution is not the end, but the journey it takes to get there.

    Shari Leid, Life Coach for Women at An Imperfecty Perfect Life, LLC

    Shari received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Washington in 1992. A former litigator, having graduated from Seattle University School of Law in 1995, she currently operates An Imperfectly Perfect Life, LLC, a professional life coaching business serving women, helping guide them towards recognizing their power. The 50/50 Friendship Flow: Life Lessons From and For My Girlfriends [Capucia Publishing, October 6, 2020] is her debut memoir-meets-journal and offers a conscious path to not only maintain friendships, but to deepen those relationships.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    The #1 Secret to New Year’s Resolution Success

    by Caroline Jordan
    Community//

    The New 1-2-3 Goal-Setting Routine

    by Craig Ballantyne
    Notebook on wooden table with space to write goals
    Community//

    Resolutions to Reality: Why 80% of New Year’s Resolutions Fail (and How to Make Yours Stick)

    by Patrick Ewers

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.