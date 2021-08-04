How to Create Peace of Mind With a Financial Back-up Plan

Life is full of surprises, both good and bad. Even when you create a budget and financial plan, life has a way of getting in the way. That is why it is so important to have a back-up plan wherever available to help make those moments less impactful.

Even if you are incredibly disciplined with how you spend and save each month, you can still wind up hurting financially without a back-up plan. Here are a few steps for creating a financial back-up plan.