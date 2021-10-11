How to Create and Maintain a Happy Workplace Environment

Right now, we are in the midst of several environmental challenges like global warming, climate change, and of course, the constant rise in air pollution. It has become pertinent for all of us to understand the gravity of the situation and bring in necessary changes in our lifestyle to mitigate these challenges.

The first necessary step towards that direction is to start using purifiers at our offices and residential premises. The air that we breathe in is not pure anymore. We inhale countless toxic compounds along with the air during the respiration process. It can lead to severe diseases in the future and may result in a reduced life span if not treated early.

In the last few years, air purifiers have emerged as the most viable device to purify the air and enhance its quality. The global air purifier market size will touch a $20-billion figure in the next five years. Last year, it was valued at around 11-billion USD.

Air purifiers are now widely used at retail shops, commercial establishments, schools, colleges, offices, hospitals, medical practices, libraries, public transport, and residential complexes. In other words, air purifiers are omnipresent. People have increased the installation of air purifiers at crowded places, compact rooms, and enclosed spaces to ensure that every person inhales fresh and non-toxic air with no dust particles or substances.

In the current condition of a widespread coronavirus pandemic, using air purifiers can help us mitigate the spread of infection from one person to another. According to scientific studies, when you use air purifiers with a HEPA filter, it will fully filter the air that you breathe in and lessen the chance of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Air purifiers have proven to be effective in containing the health-related threats that air pollution possesses. An air purifier has two primary components: filters and a fan. As air passes through the filter, all dust particles and other invisible harmful compounds, including bacteria-prone microscopic organisms get trapped, and the clean air is generated from the appliance. Please replace the filter of your air purifiers every two to three months for maximum protection.

You can buy UV (ultraviolet light) filters, re-usable filters, or single-use filters in your air purifier. However, it depends upon the model of your device and other configuration. You can’t use all types of filters in all air purifiers. Every air purifier comes with its own filter specification, which you must adhere to while replacing the old one.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), it is always better to frequently change your air purifier’s filter and replace it with a new one. It enhances the capability of your purifier to generate fresh air while filtering out the dust and other particles, which could harm your lungs and overall respiratory system.

Another big environmental problem before us is the presence of mold in the air. It is again a serious concern for all of us. Once mold goes inside our bodies; it can make us fall sick and create sore throat, eye irritation, headache, fatigue, and other problems.

In such a case, you should use a humidifier or dehumidifier at your office and home. Once you neutralize the source of moisture at your home or office, mold won’t grow there.

The latest scientific studies have confirmed that air purifiers containing HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters are the best device to mitigate the harmful impacts of air pollution while purifying the air quality at your home and office.