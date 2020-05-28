How to Create an Impassioned Charity Application?

Almost all companies, including charity institutions, prefer the online application, and there are lots of reasons why. One of the reasons is it is cost-effective when dealing with large numbers, and it enables employers to review the information provided. The software can easily shortlist applicants using some keywords. It is only then when the personnel read the application carefully.

However, if you ask the job seekers, some of them hate the online application. If you have dedicated a lot of time mastering your CV, writing cover letters, and putting together in your portfolio your past works, it could be devastating to see the “apply online” words on your chosen charity company to apply.

But you need to accept it, online application is the latest trend, and you should make this process work for you. If you want your application for a charity institution to get through to the filtering stage and serve as a representation of what makes you the best for a specific role, you need to create a passionate online application.

So, try to think it over and accept that online application is the way to achieve your dream job. This article will focus on how to create a passionate charity application.

If you are not sure how to start your charity application, here are the things that you need to do when completing an online application.

Read the instructions thoroughly

Tips for creating a passionate charity application

When completing an online application, it would help you if the webpage tells you how long it will take you to complete it. Also, if you can scan it, try to check what information you will need on hand to complete the online application fast and easy. Read the instructions thoroughly several times to make sure that you understand everything before you get started.

Give enough time to complete the application

You need to remember this some online application will allow you to save and return. However, it will not let you go back to a particular section after completing it. So, you must understand how the online application of a specific charity works and give yourself enough time to complete it. Maybe you can set a few hours to work on your application form, and also dedicate some time to proofread your answers.

Learn more about charity

You can impress the charity you are interested in working with if you have done your homework and understand what their goals are. Find out everything you can about the charity from their website, social media, and press. It will help you a lot if you know someone who works there. You can ask around so that you will have a better idea about the organization. Citing some examples of campaign and fundraising you have joined will help you stand out and show them that you are worthy of the position.

Prepare a draft of your answers

If you want to complete your application in one go, you can create a word doc and make a draft answer for each question. By doing this, you can visualize the number of words needed. You can also see all your answers clearly and ensure that you are not repeating your answers. Check your spelling and grammar before you copy and paste them in the form.

Charity application form sections

Online application forms are not structured in the same way. Below are the sections that you usually find in almost all of the forms.

Personal Information and Educational Background

All application forms will ask you about your personal information and education, including the grades and year graduated. You might have a hard time remembering the dates, so it is best to write it down in your draft.

Employment History

Arrange your work history according to their relevance. Prioritize those work experiences that are related to the charity you are applying for. Make sure that the job titles you use are familiar to the organization that you are applying to. If needed, you can rename them into more familiar terminology. If you did not work for several months, explain what you have done during that time.

Personal Statement/ Reasons for Applying for the Job

Read the job description thoroughly and state why you are interested in working with the charity. Include references from your past experiences and your purpose for career enhancement. Check the job description and make sure that your final draft is correct and contains the relevant keywords and responsibilities.

Skills

Take note of your essential skills that most employers will be looking for. To provide a concrete example, you can write it stating the situation, action, task, and result.

Weaknesses

Many people skip this question. What they do not know is that it plays an essential part in the success of their application. All you need to do is, to be honest. Don’t make your application too perfect. If you know you are weak at something, you can include them in your application.

Final thoughts

Eventually, charities would want to see that you have given enough time to tell them why you are the perfect fit for their organization. By dedicating your time to write your application, you are proving to them that you are one with their cause and are passionate about what they do.

Yes, it is easy to submit a CV, but it does not provide you the same opportunities to display your personality and your dedication to the charity’s cause. Use asana time tracking to help you in tracking your activities, so you can dedicate the time you need to complete your application online.

If you have some facts or ideas you want to add on how to create a passionate charity application, you can comment below.