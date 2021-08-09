Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Create an Effective Business Strategy | Jon Farzam

Nowadays, there are so many businesses being created. They all have various goals, but they are centered around the same theme: helping humanity progress and increase overall development.

As noble as their intentions are, only about 10 percent of startups and businesses remain relevant within five years of establishment. The remaining portion of startups become pretty obsolete and are forced to close down.

If you were to reference this and ponder on this concept, you would quickly realize that running a business is no easy task. It requires a lot of focus and determination, and more importantly, an effective business strategy.

As helpful as a business strategy is, many business owners and entrepreneurs prefer to do things their way. More often than not, this would cause your business to fail. That said, here are some helpful ways on how to create an effective business strategy.

Understand What Your Business Stands For

The mission, vision, and goals of your business are all equally important. Without any of them, your business stands at a massive risk of failure. Thus, before you decide on starting a business, think about what problem your business is solving. Additionally, think about what the vision for your company is, which means what you want to achieve in the next couple of years. After you’ve done that, set realistic and achievable goals to reach that vision.

Recruit the Right People

A business can’t be effective without the right people. Indeed, unproductive people are more likely to slow your progress and stop you from achieving the heights you want to attain. Hence, recruiting the right people is equally important. These professionals are instrumental in developing an effective business plan.

Stay Patient

The last thing to do is stay patient and cool-headed when you want to make a business strategy. Rushing to make a business strategy could prove to be fatal for your company.

Naturally, it takes a while for many businesses to start making profits and thrive. Hence, it would be best to understand that it may take a while for your business to get off the ground.

Trying to create an effective business plan can be pretty challenging. But now you know three crucial steps you have to take to create a great business plan and overall strategy.

This article was originally published on JonFarzam.com

    Jon Farzam, Hotel Manager at Shore Hotel

    Jon Farzam is a hotel manager currently working in the Santa Monica Area. He has grown to have an impressive career in hospitality thanks to his work with his family's business. He has worked with the family business in any way he could since his teen years. He went to Collins College for a degree in hospitality administration, which he earned high praise while earning. Today he continues to be well involved with the alumni association. He finds this community involvement rewarding and fulfilling. He has taken this feeling home with him, and has also taken part in many local events in Santa Monica. Thanks to this, Jon Farzam has found a rewarding and fulfilling career in hospitality, where everyone is working together to provide the best experience possible.

