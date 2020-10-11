How to Create a Successful Business through Personal Experience with Elite Entrepreneur Danielle Noguera

1. Danielle, thank you for joining us for this brief interview. For the sake of our readers, please tell us a little bit about your business, 5 Star Smiles.

Thank you for having me. Well to start off, my company is a leading dental service organization located in Miami which works exclusively with a highly skilled and sought-after dental practice. Our company and team at 5 Star Smiles is dedicated to delivering the most innovative, comfortable, and technologically advanced dental care to our patients. We take great pride in our ability to provide unmatched dental care and improve our patients’ smiles by using the finest materials, the very latest in cutting-edge technology, and many of the most highly-skilled professionals available. We strive to create a foundation with our clients that is built on trust, education, and making them feel as comfortable as possible throughout the entire process.

2. What inspired you to create 5 Star Smiles? Is this an industry you’ve always wanted to be involved with?

Actually, this is not an industry I have always been involved in or thought I would be involved in. The idea and inspiration to create this business derived from my personal experience after I received my own smile makeover a few years ago. The experience made me feel so incredible and really boosted my confidence, so I knew this was something that could drastically change numerous lives in the most positive ways. I began to conduct research on the traditional dental and cosmetic practices in the Miami area, and I started to consult with several professionals in the industry to obtain insight and advice. I was also looking for an opportunity to merge my entrepreneurial spirit into my work in order to have the best of both worlds. I put my heart and soul into planning, developing, and executing what makes my business the success it is today. Over the last 3 years, we’ve been able to make a substantial impact in the lives of so many people. I’m definitely proud of the work we’ve done over the years.

3. Would you say building a strong team is essential when it comes to making a business successful? How important has your team been in helping 5 Star Smiles achieve an elite reputation, and how did you go about creating one?

I strongly believe one of the primary foundations of a successful business is the people you work with who in a sense are the ambassadors of your brand. When looking for members of a team, of course I look for individuals who are well-rounded when it comes to possessing an extensive understanding and knowledge of business; however, I specifically pinpoint those who have an in-depth understanding of not only the industry we are working in, but in the area of responsibility they will be involved with. I find this strategy allows the entire team to complement and supplement each other to maximize effectiveness and efficiency in our work. My aim is to always have high-performance teams and continuously improve the efficiency of the team, as there are always things that can be improved. I am a strong believer that high-performing teams aren’t just a collection of strong individual performers, although that certainly helps. The people that are responsible for building a strong team must have attributes such as being goal-oriented, committed to action, true transparency, and accountability. I feel that the clinical team I have chosen and teamed up with have all of these attributes and are the best of the best which include university professors, CE credit providers, cosmetic specialists, and educational course developers all of which are located under one roof.

4. In a highly competitive industry such as cosmetic dentistry, what differentiates 5 Star Smiles from the competition, especially in the Miami area where you are located?

I believe that what differentiates us from the competition is our elite team of professionals, our pleasant customer service experience, and our commitment and dedication to positively impacting each one of our clients for the rest of their lives. I have always told my sales and marketing team that many, if not all dental practice advertisements and marketing materials try to answer the question, “why choose us?”. The typical answers usually include a high standard of care, quality materials, a skilled staff, comfortable treatment, and a variety of procedures. Sure, these all sound like great reasons; however, when every dental practice in the area advertises the same benefits, these attributes will not be deciding factors. In our case, our culture and character, the high level of care at each touch point of the business and dental processes, as well as the no-compromise customer experience is what ultimately differentiates us now and will continue to in the future.

5. Danielle, thank you for joining us today. Where can readers keep up with 5 Star Smiles online?

Thank you for having me! Readers can keep up with 5 Star Smiles on our Instagram, or visit us on our website.