How to Create a Positive Routine At Home

The way that you start your morning will influence the kind of day you’ll have, so it’s important to start with a positive tone. There are a few things you should do every morning. Developing these recommendations into a morning ritual will help you be healthier, more productive, and happier throughout your day. To get you started, here are a few tips for creating a positive routine.

Wake Up One Hour Earlier

While this may mean going to bed a little earlier to ensure you’re still getting a full seven to eight hours of sleep, waking up an hour earlier can help you get a better start. This gives you the extra time you need to implement more changes in your morning routine. An hour may not seem like much, but you’ll be surprised by how much more you can do with that extra hour.

Start With a Drink of Water

People rarely drink enough water consistently on a day to day basis. Adding the fact that, while you sleep, your body goes a full eight hours without any hydration, it makes sense that drinking a full serving of water first thing in the morning is vital. Researchers have found that having a glass of water as soon as you get up gives your internal organs a much-needed kickstart, so your body will function better throughout the day. The water will also help flush the bacteria out of your mouth, so brushing your teeth will be more effective.

Get Fit

Waking up an hour earlier means you have the extra time for a workout before you jump in the shower. You can do any type of physical activity that interests you as long as you work up a good sweat. You can choose from bicycling, running, or hitting the gym, but you should try to spend 45 minutes to an hour engaged in physical activity each morning.

The rest of your morning should consist of a hot shower and a healthy breakfast to give your body the energy it needs for the rest of your day. If you still have extra time, spend those minutes reading a good book, meditating, or just relaxing. You’ll find that you’ll be more productive throughout your day by engaging in the practices suggested here. You’ll also have a brighter outlook on life when you start each morning engaged in positive activities.

    Victor Alston, President and CEO at Big Sur Construction | Luxe Living

    Based in California, Victor Alston is a multi-talented and highly skilled professional working in both the venture funding arena and the real estate development industry. As a venture funder, Victor Alston likes to identify late-stage technology development businesses for investment opportunities. As a real estate developer - and CEO and President at Big Sur Construction and Luxe Living - Victor Alston works to design super-luxury neighborhoods: communities where businesses and residents alike can benefit from the melding together of commercial and residential spaces.

