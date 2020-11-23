Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Create a Personal Leadership Manifesto

In my Amplifiers group, a high level leadership program for purpose-driven leaders, we are focused on ‘Project You’ this quarter. We are intent on raising the bar for our own personal leadership in all dimensions: physical, spiritual, mental, emotional. One of the core strategies is to develop a personal leadership manifesto. Details follow!

I love the concept of a manifesto. It’s a focused statement of intent and commitment to specific behaviours by which we can choose to live our lives and leadership. It simplifies our choices down to a clear moral and principled compass.

I thought the best way of crafting one was to do it in conjunction with our personal values, as laid out through the lens of developmental stages, mapped by Clare Graves. I’ve written previously about values and their pitfalls. Here we explore the strengths of these values, and use them to craft useful manifesto statements.

Survival

This stage of values development is all about getting our basic needs met: food and shelter. From a manifesto point of view, I think of it like this:

“I have enough. I am enough.”

Belonging

This is a primal safety need too. Being part of a community keeps us safe and nurtures our esteem. For my personal leadership manifesto, I believe this:

“Everyone has a right to belong. My job as a leader is to help them know and feel that they do.”

“Belonging is non-negotiable. However we might disagree, that is not up for discussion.”

Power

As leaders, exercising power is a privileged responsibility. The exhilaration of it can lead us astray. Inspired by martial arts masters, I love this:

“The stronger I am, the more gentle I become.”

And from Ancient Romans, reminding their generals to be wary of hubris:

“Remember, you are mortal.”

Order

Being a lawyer, my husband has a strong affinity for this value set: rules, structure, process. We have friendly disagreements about how to hang the laundry. I’ll take his principle on this one because it keeps me from getting too set in my ways:

“There is no one right way to do things, but there might be better ways.”

Wealth

This stage of values development celebrates achieving. It’s incredibly energising! I know personally I am prone to excess work with this one. I have long held this in my manifesto from Tony Robbins:

“Are you achieving to be happy, or happily achieving?”

This reminds me that the process needs to be as rewarding as the outcome.

Social

Focus on the collective and being more inclusive has been my centre of gravity for some time. This definitely sustains me:

“Each human being is fighting a battle we can’t see. When in doubt, be kind.”

Innovation

Creativity and contribution are the drivers here. This is how we can thrive in complexity – by appreciating and working with systems. For the manifesto:

“Dive, don’t surf.” 

The idea here is to go below the surface of challenges and look for the systemic drivers that are causing the issues.

Balance

This is where the perspective that is both wise and compassionate comes to the fore. There is a bit of surrender in it. This one I borrow from reader and former client John De Majnik. I know it helped him live happily, and I admire that.

“Everything turns out better than expected.”

Over to you! I would love to hear your manifesto statements. Please do share – on the blog, or by hitting reply.

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

