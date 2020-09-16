How to Create a Manifestation Station in a Weekend.

Want to know a secret? Goal setting and creating big changes in your life doesn’t have to involve some boring corporate-like list of measurables and deadlines.

In fact, for many dreamers, that’s just the kind of thing that makes us feel stiff and anxious.

We look at that list of dates and to-dos and we’re instantly overwhelmed with the enormity of it all, so we file it away for “later.”

And we all know when “later” is in this sense. It’s never!

Yet that’s just how we are taught to approach goal setting. We’ve all heard the expression “A goal without a deadline is just a dream”.

However, I’d like to offer that dreaming is exactly what we need to do to ‘see’ a clear path to our destination.

If your ready to learn how to manifest your dream life into reality by creating your very own Manifestation Station then keep reading. I’m sharing the one secret you need to know to create the life you were always meant to live.

What exactly is a Manifestation Station?

Rather than a bland calendar or spreadsheet with dates and impressive sounding goals, a manifestation station is like a 360 degree vision board. It’s a physical place that sparks and attracts the creativity you need to let your dreams grow.

Most goal-setting techniques focus on the intended outcome. What is the result you want?And while that’s perfect for a business plan, it’s really not the best way to keep you inspired and motivated day in and day out to create your dream life.

For that you need to know how achieving your goals will make you feel. And that’s the real power of a Manifestation Station.

How it works.

When I was a kid I loved to climb trees, make secret fortes out of hay bales in the barn, and find secret hideaway places in the woods where I could be all by myself and dream about my future.

Now as an adult I still like to dream, however, it’s a bit more difficult to get my mom-bod up in a tree or toss around hay bales to make a forte. So I created a space inside my house that I like to call my Manifestation Station.

I like to think of it as my adult hideaway. It’s a place where I go to dream about my future but also it’s a place where I can see my dreams coming to life. It’s kind of like a vision board and a sacred space for meditation, visualization and reflection had a baby.

It’s a small space in my bedroom that I’ve carved out just for me to go and dream. Inside my space is a collection of images, quotes and symbols that have meaning to me which bring out feelings of joy, peace, love and happiness.

These things represent my dream life in the future along with things that are manifesting in my real life now.

How to create it.

Find a place either inside your house, in the garage, or anywhere that is a space you can claim just for you.

When my kids were younger the only place I could get a few seconds of peace and quiet was the bathroom so I completely understand if this is you right now! However, once my children got older I picked a quiet corner of my bedroom to set up my space.

Images. By far the most common item you’ll find in my space are images, photos, drawings, mind maps, sketches and anything else that has meaning for me.

For example, someday I want to travel the world, so I have photos of historic landmarks I want to visit. Also, I want to retire in Florida so I have photos of me and my family relaxing on the beach to serve as a happy reminder of what life will be like when I no longer have to work.

Motivational messages. My space includes motivational messages I’ve seen posted on social media, phrases I’ve read and jotted down in my journal, and testimonials from my clients along with nice things others have said about me.

Inspiring quotes. Inspiration is different for everyone. For some, the greatest source of inspiration is spiritual. For others, words of encouragement from industry leaders or historic figures is uplifting.

You can have fun with these, too. Maybe your best inspiration comes from the notes inside a Dove candy bar or a fortune cookie. Whatever makes you smile or brightens your day is a good fit for your space.

I draw inspiration from The Buddha, Jesus, The Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela, Albert Einstein, Oprah Winfrey, Abraham, Martha Beck and many others.

Everything else. What else inspires or motivates you? The blue ribbon your grandmother’s quilt won at the state fair? A small vial of sand from that secluded beach you’ll retire to someday? Your daughter’s baby shoes?

Your Manifestation Station can include these treasures as well by adding a small side table or shelf. I also have a meditation pillow inside my space that I use to meditate, journal, visualize and dream.

The power of a Manifestation Station.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the bestseller, The Secret, one thing is undeniably true: That which we focus on we attract more of.

If you spend all your time worrying about money, it seems to slip right through your fingers. If you obsess over your weight, the pounds stubbornly hold on.

And if you daydream about relaxing in the Caribbean sun, well, you’re a lot more likely to find yourself on a beach chair in the near future.

This isn’t some airy-fairy, make-believe, either. We’ve known for decades that daydreams have power, and that purposeful visualization is the key to greater success in every area of life.

Top athletes practice endlessly, not only on the field, but in their minds. They actually see that perfect shot, winning the race, or stunning backflip.

They concentrate on the minute movements that make it possible, how their muscles will react every second, and how they will feel at the end of a stellar performance.

This type of visualization creates neural pathways that are virtually indistinguishable from those caused by completing the act itself.

The result? Nearly the same as with actual, physical practice.

It works the same way for you. When you visualize your ideal life, your dream vacation, and even your biggest income goals, you’re primed to achieve them.

And you’ll meet those goals much faster and with fewer stumbles than if you simply list your goals (and deadlines) on a calendar.

