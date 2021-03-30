How to create a magnetic tag line

A tag line is “a phrase or catchword that becomes identified or associated with a person, group, product etc through repetition”. For businesses, it’s purpose is to build know, like and trust with their ideal audience by communicating their brand values and/or mission in a concise and catchy way. Traditionally this has been done via TV commercials (using catchphrases or jingles like “I’m loving it” by McDonald’s, for example). Within the online entrepreneurial space, however, they are used on websites, social media bios and in PR pitches. You can build your own short, punchy and impactful tag line using the following steps:

Stating who you help Stating what you help them with

1 Stating who you help

When stating who you help, you want to make sure that you’re not generic about the group of people that you serve. In other words, don’t just say that you help “women”. Instead, say which subset of women that you help e.g. “women in business,” “Christian women” or “black women”. Naming a specific demographic in this manner has a few key benefits, including creating a virtual “cocktail party effect”. For example, you know how you can be in a setting with lots of conversations going on at once but you tune in as soon as you hear your name? Naming a specific demographic within your tag line acts in the same way. In other words, it helps your ideal client know that you are speaking directly to them, causing them to be attracted and attuned to you rather than the noise of other businesses that are trying to market to them online too. It also helps you to filter out the people that are not a good fit for your service/product(s) by immediately letting them know that you are not speaking to them.

Action Step

1) If you haven’t already, figure out exactly who you serve

2) Use this sentence as a template to incorporate this into the first part of your tag line: “I help [insert your niche/target audience]”

2 Stating what you help them with

To formulate the second half of your tag line, as above and for the same reasons, you want to be as specific as possible by either stating:

A) What problem you help your clients solve

B) What transformation you help them to achieve

A) What problem you help your clients solve

You can do this by talking about the problem you solve plus your ideal client’s desired outcome. For example, the problem that I solve is providing done-for-you pitching services on behalf of women in business. Some outcomes that they desire from getting PR are:

Getting more visible for greater exposure to their ideal clients

Being able to attract them and turn them into leads

Increased credibility and authority so that they are converted from leads to customers with ease

So, rather than just saying “I help women in business to pitch the media,” I say “I help women in business to pitch the media so that they can get more visible, attract their dream clients and get paid what they want”. What problem do you help your clients solve?

Action step

Use this formula to complete your tag line: “I help [insert your niche/target audience] to [insert the problem that you solve] so that they can [insert your client’s desired outcomes]”

B) What transformation you help them to achieve

You could do this by talking about the transformation that you help your ideal client to achieve. For example, a transformation that my ideal client wants is to stop being the best kept secret within their industry. So rather than just saying “I help women in business to pitch the media,” I could say that “I help women in business to go from hidden gem to household name with PR”. What about you?

Action step

Use this formula as an alternative way to complete your tag line: “I help [insert your niche/target audience] to [insert the transformation that you help them achieve] with [insert the medium or methodology that you use]”

Pro tip

When talking about the transformation that you help your ideal clients to achieve use:

Alliteration (e.g. “to go from hidden gem to household name” or “to go from passion to profits”)

Rhyme (e.g. “to go from zero to hero”)

to make it more catchy and therefore easier to remember

