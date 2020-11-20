How to Create a Branded Social Media Strategy

Using social media to build a brand image for your business is almost essential to your success. Even though you may know why this is important, you may not know how to get started. These tips will help you launch a strategy for branding your business online so that you can raise awareness around your products.

Create a Consistent Impression

Of course, your first step is to create accounts for your business on multiple social media accounts. Since your goal is to create a recognizable brand, these accounts must be consistent with one another. This means using the same profile picture on every account, whether that’s your headshot, a brand logo, or a company spokesperson. Your profile information should also be accurate and consistent, listing the same contact information, mission statement, and tagline. Users should be able to find the same information about your brand on every site.

Share Authentic Content

It’s common to see the same images, videos, and links shared multiple times across multiple social media platforms. At some point, even the funniest or cutest post gets old and stale. You can build a brand that stands out by publishing original blog posts on your site and sharing them with your social media followers. Adding hashtags and encouraging your followers to share your posts will also help build your brand. Each post should be engaging, entertaining, and informative.

Tailor Content for Each Site

Each social media site is used differently by users because each site has its own rules on what’s permissible to post. For instance, a longer post that you share on Facebook won’t work well on Twitter due to the character count limitations. Similarly, Pinterest and Instagram are best used for image sharing with limited captions. While Pinterest does allow you to link to a third-party site, Instagram limits linking to one per account bio. Customizing posts to suit each site will help you boost visibility and make your content more shareable on every site.

In addition to the tips mentioned here, regularity is also essential. If you can’t post at the same time every day or every two to three days, you can use a post scheduling platform to select specific days and times to publish your posts. Using this type of service will help you reach the most users at the most active times of the day. That, in itself, is vital to growing a positive brand image for your business.

A branded social media strategy will ensure that your customers are finding consistent messaging across all platforms. People are more comfortable supporting brands that they are familiar with, so an active social media presence is sure to help your company.

This article was originally published at DesireePeterkinBell.co.