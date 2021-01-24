How to count your blessings this week.

We have a new President this week!

For half the nation, this was a really amazing thing and for half the nation it was not. Today we are going to talk about how, regardless of whether you wanted this president or you preferred the last, it is all a blessing.

I saw countless posts this week…

“I can breathe again.”

“Finally, we will have a country that we can love again.”

“I can begin to live again for the first time in four years.”

Let’s examine these statements for a moment.

Why do you think these people stopped living the past four years or conversely why do you think they felt that they could only express themselves the last four years?

Do you think these people maintained their personal power or did they hand their power over to a circumstance or person outside of themselves?

If you were unhappy with this past administration, could you look at the ways we needed it or how it might have blessed us rather than dismiss it?

Can you see how the desire for something different than the last president brought in the new president?

There is purpose for all things and all things bless us.

And yes, sometimes it can be harder to see but, I assure you, the blessing is always there.

We waste a great deal of energy on the emotional rollercoaster we ride, believing that now that we feel high, we are better.

We also waste a lot of energy in the moments when we feel low, sad or angry, believing that is not where we are meant to be either.

How do we stay off that emotional rollercoaster that robs us of our vital energy, and ultimately our health, as we try to keep up with its fluctuations?

We believe everything is happening to us for our good, regardless of what it is.

I shared this teaching about a year ago, Are you in your place of maybe?, and feel it’s timely to share once again…

There is a Taoist story of an old farmer who had worked his crops for many years. One day his horse ran away. Upon hearing the news, his neighbors came to visit. “Such bad luck,” they said sympathetically.



“Maybe,” the farmer replied. The next morning the horse returned, bringing with it three other wild horses. “How wonderful,” the neighbors exclaimed.



“Maybe,” replied the old man. The following day, his son tried to ride one of the untamed horses, was thrown, and broke his leg. The neighbors again came to offer their sympathy on his misfortune.



“Maybe,” answered the farmer. The day after, military officials came to the village to draft young men into the army. Seeing that the son’s leg was broken, they passed him by. The neighbors congratulated the farmer on how well things had turned out. “Maybe,” said the farmer.Everything always blesses us and is always for our good, even if we don’t understand how. We needed the last four years, as we need every year, to clarify our desires.

To understand what we want and what we don’t want.

Law of Attraction teaches us that when things show up in our life that we love, we give gratitude for them to attract more of what we love.

When we do not like something that shows up in our life, we categorize those actions or events as contrast because the opposing perspective they offer to what we really want helps us to better clarify what we do want. This is true for all aspects in life, not just in regards to how we feel about the president.

Take a moment to recognize how the last four years served great purpose. It helped you to clarify what it is that you desire. If you dismiss the last four years, the momentum of the desired attraction for what you want is lost too.





As you allow yourself to remain in a state of gratitude for what is and for what is heading your way, you will remain in a state of emotional equilibrium.



As you maintain the assurance that everything blesses you, you will find that you will have more energy and remain healthier, mentally and physically and you will be able to count an abundant amount of blessings every single day.

Photo by Herbert Goetsch on Unsplash