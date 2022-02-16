Contributor Log In
<strong>How to Cope When the World Is On Hold</strong>

Pivot (Do you hate that word now too?). Improvise, adapt, and overcome (from the Marines). Be Zen (Lao Tzu). “Honey, relax!” (my wife). Pretty good coping tools, and I’ve used them all. 

I’ve been using them regularly over the past two years, and the hardest part is knowing that we are going to continue to deal with COVID variants and surges (two more words to hate) for probably the rest of our lives. It’s hard not to become sad, anxious, and depressed.

That being said, I am not going to let this ruin the rest of my life, because I’m a fighter, but I’m not stupid enough to bring a knife to a gunfight and COVID has some very big guns. “Discretion is the better part of valor” comes to mind when I think of going out. 

A whole bunch of folks still don’t want the vaccine, which means the rest of us have to avoid them. Even at “vaxed-only” events, masks are the required attire for the gathering (inside or out), and hand sanitizer is available at bars and in every corner, just to be on the safe side. But even with these precautions, during a COVID spike, I generally opt out. It just makes sense right now.

Yes, we will go back to some kind of new normal in the late spring, but I won’t let my guard down completely. If you feel differently, go for it, but I was offered suite tickets for the Super Bowl, and it just wasn’t worth the risk to me, and a lot of other people feel the same way. Like the guy who offered the tickets.

I’ve also gone back to online-only for my practice and consulting, and many people are continuing to work from home to stay safe. Networking events can be held online as well as the many meetings that your work may require. School for kids is a big concern for parents everywhere, and there are battles raging all over the country about safety protocols.

I am a total people person, and right now the best thing I can do for everyone is to avoid them. And that is so hard and hurtful. According to Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, a sense of belonging comes right after food, water, and shelter in terms of what we need. We are people who need people, it’s in our DNA, and isolating goes against our very nature.  

Again, you have to decide for yourself what feels comfortable and be willing to try something different. For us, that means we didn’t go out for Valentine’s Day. I ordered a heart-shaped pizza, some flowers, we gave each other gifts and kisses and called it a night. We are back to having groceries delivered and making our home as comfortable as possible, because for us being out in the world is just not safe yet, and so not very much fun at the moment. But this is just us, you need to make your own choices.

This doesn’t have to make you a hermit. We walk and hike daily, have deep conversation with each other, and we respect the science while also using our common sense to make it through this life-altering event. The good news is that by being smart and careful, we will. 

    Barton Goldsmith, Licensed Psychotherapist/Author at Tribune Media

    Dr. Barton Goldsmith been a nationally syndicated columnist for over twenty years. His columns been published in over 500 newspapers world-wide and he has written over 3,000 articles. He has been a working psychotherapist for over 30 years specializing in assisting First Responders and victims of trauma.

     

    Since 2002, his weekly newspaper column,which is syndicated by Tribune News Service, and has been featured in hundreds of publications including The Chicago Tribune, The Santa Barbara News-Press, The San Francisco Chronicle,and many others. He is also a top blogger for Psychology Todayand his Emotional Fitnessblog has had over 20 Million views.

     

    He has also authored several books including; Emotional Fitness for Couples – 10 Minutes a Day to a Better Relationshipwhich was published by New Harbinger on Valentine’s Day 2006, and the sequel, Emotional Fitness for Intimacy - Sweeten and Deepen Your Love in Just 10 Minutes a Dayreleased by New Harbinger in April '09.I also published Emotional Fitness at Work6 Strategic Steps to Success Using the Power of Emotion, the third in the Emotional Fitness book series, that book was released in September ’09 by Career Press, who also published 100 Ways to Boost Your Self-Confidence – Believe in Yourself and Others Will Tooin May of 2010. The Happy Couple, another New Harbinger publication was released on December 1st, 2013. His latest book, “100 Ways to Overcome Shyness”was recently published by Career Press.

     

    Dr. “G” continues to do media interviews and podcasts all over the world.

     

     

