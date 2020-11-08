Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to convert Impossible into I’m Possible – Thepssaini

Parkashjit Singh is one of the youngest entrepreneurs of our country and he has managed to set an example to our youth. This twenty one years old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today. He created his own Blog Website called thepssaini services which posts about various influencers and also it provides other latest informations.It attracted around fifty thousand audience on its very first month.It allows people to connect with others by sharing articles about their own success. People can also share about various tips or tricks they have learned from their own experiences and it will motivate the readers.

Parkashjit Singh launched his media company in 2020 called Thepssaini Services which promote brands,pages and influencers on social media with over 150 millions social media networks. The company promises to help people by providing services like Content Creation, Verification Service, Instagram Campaign, Social Media Campaign and Articles Publishing. Not only that the company also publishes paid articles on News Journal. They also help Celebrities or Brand Entrepreneurs to get verified on social media pages like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The company fulfills the expectations of people by providing help by various artists, designers, social butterflies, writers, photographers and strategists and they all are led by the Founder of the company, Parkashjit Singh.

Parkashjit Singh had to go through many ups and downs but he firmly believes that one should deal with his own problems instead of worrying about it. He believes in helping other people through whichever way he can and that’s what he does through his company. The company helps various Influencers, Entrepreneurs and Brands to increase the visibility on Google. The company makes sure to provide people all the informations through its website which is services.thepssaini.com

At this point of life Parkashjit Singh is successful but there is a lot more to achieve and his dedication will help him to succeed. The company had more than fifty clients on its very first day. With the passage of time the company is becoming better. The main motive of the company is to help people to get closer to their goals. Thepssaini Services continues to help people through its services and today it has become the voice of Entrepreneurs. Parkashjit Singh has worked really hard to make Thepssaini Services what it is today and he will keep working hard to make it even better. The journey isn’t easy but Parkashjit Singh experiences will guide him to success.

    Parkashjit Singh, CEO at Thepssaini Services

    Parkashjit Singh, known professionally as Thepssaini, is an Indian YouTube Personality, Tech Blogger, Writer, Artist and Singer based in Punjab India.

