Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to convert Impossible into I’m Possible – Raju Jangid and Teju Jangid

In this Period of Competition, where everyone is fighting or quarreling to occupy other’s posts. Two Brothers from Jodhpur- Blue city of Rajasthan are setting an example to all the Youngsters of their ages. Meet Raju Jangid and Teju Jangid – Born and brought up in a small village of Jodhpur named Thadiya. Raju is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In this Period of Competition, where everyone is fighting or quarreling to occupy other’s posts. Two Brothers from Jodhpur- Blue city of Rajasthan are setting an example to all the Youngsters of their ages.


Meet Raju Jangid and Teju Jangid – Born and brought up in a small village of Jodhpur named Thadiya. Raju is a well known Indian Wikipedian whereas the second one Teju is a Digital Artist and Illustrator. 


The journey of both the brothers was not easy, their family business was of Carpenter and the financial condition was not so good that they can choose a profession other than this. In their Village Thadiya –  Everyone Believes that operating a phone or making a sketch is just a waste of time. Talking to the teju when we asked about his initial days, he explained that Everyone demotivated them when they were started doing such kind of work. Even My family didn’t like these works, They told me that it is nothing more than a waste of time.


Today Teju Jangid is the well-renowned name of the digital Art Industry. He can Make Stunning art from simple Images. Many Celebrities appreciated and praised him even including Akshay Kumar, Tony Kakkar, Amit Bhadana, etc. Another side – Coming to the story of Raju, the Elder brother. Raju said that when he was in 8th class than he First read about Wikipedia and also read that Wikipedia doesn’t have salaried staff, They keep volunteers to increase their Knowledge and Data.


If you don’t know about Wikipedia then I must tell you that Wikipedia is a multilingual online encyclopedia created and maintained as an open collaboration project by a community of volunteer editors using a wiki-based editing system. It is the largest and most popular general reference work on the Internet. 


Raju Jangid is one of the Million Volunteers of Wikipedia. He edited more than 50 thousand and created 1900+ Articles also. We wish that Both the brothers to shine more and more day by day.

    Parkashjit Singh, CEO at Thepssaini Services

    Parkashjit Singh, known professionally as Thepssaini, is an Indian YouTube Personality, Tech Blogger, Writer, Artist and Singer based in Punjab India.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    How to Align to the Volatile World We Are Facing

    by Sanjay Desai
    Community//

    Welcome to Jodhpur, a tourist city full of activities & royalty

    by Pratap Singh
    Wellbeing and Social Change//

    Separating Self-Care From Selfishness

    by Natalie Holmes, The Wellbeing Project

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.