How to convert Impossible into I’m Possible – Raju Jangid and Teju Jangid

In this Period of Competition, where everyone is fighting or quarreling to occupy other’s posts. Two Brothers from Jodhpur- Blue city of Rajasthan are setting an example to all the Youngsters of their ages.



Meet Raju Jangid and Teju Jangid – Born and brought up in a small village of Jodhpur named Thadiya. Raju is a well known Indian Wikipedian whereas the second one Teju is a Digital Artist and Illustrator.



The journey of both the brothers was not easy, their family business was of Carpenter and the financial condition was not so good that they can choose a profession other than this. In their Village Thadiya – Everyone Believes that operating a phone or making a sketch is just a waste of time. Talking to the teju when we asked about his initial days, he explained that Everyone demotivated them when they were started doing such kind of work. Even My family didn’t like these works, They told me that it is nothing more than a waste of time.



Today Teju Jangid is the well-renowned name of the digital Art Industry. He can Make Stunning art from simple Images. Many Celebrities appreciated and praised him even including Akshay Kumar, Tony Kakkar, Amit Bhadana, etc. Another side – Coming to the story of Raju, the Elder brother. Raju said that when he was in 8th class than he First read about Wikipedia and also read that Wikipedia doesn’t have salaried staff, They keep volunteers to increase their Knowledge and Data.



If you don’t know about Wikipedia then I must tell you that Wikipedia is a multilingual online encyclopedia created and maintained as an open collaboration project by a community of volunteer editors using a wiki-based editing system. It is the largest and most popular general reference work on the Internet.



Raju Jangid is one of the Million Volunteers of Wikipedia. He edited more than 50 thousand and created 1900+ Articles also. We wish that Both the brothers to shine more and more day by day.