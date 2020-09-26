Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Continue To Work On Your Acting Career During Covid-19

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many Film and TV productions have been put to a halt. And although some productions are starting up again, its for sure not the same as before.

Aryaan Arora
Below are some important points that can help us deal with this situation better, as well as lead us to a clearer understanding of what we should be doing next.

1. Check regularly for virtual auditions. Platforms such as Actors Access are accepting self tapes as well as live auditions via “Eco Cast”. In addition, “Zoom” auditions are also starting to become the new norm so make sure you have that setup and ready to go as well.

2. Continue to work on your craft. Many well known programs and institutions are offering online classes right now so take advantage of that.

3. Be sure to focus on your mental and physical health as these times can be really tough and its important we take care of ourselves.

4. Create your own content. With the coronavirus regulations in place, we don’t have the same resources as before but we can still create quality content ourselves.

5. Communicate with your rep. Whether that be for Commercial or Theatrical. Make sure they are aware of your ability to do self tapes as well as voice overs at your own home. If you have a professional home recording studio, let your agent know! If you have a self tape studio setup, let them know!

6. Nowadays, a lot of projects are being worked on remotely. For voiceovers, “Source Connect” is basically the industry standard and a lot of stuff is being self filmed at home as well. Make sure you know how to operate Zoom for live auditions because during Covid-19, “in-person” auditions are barely happening.

Aryaan Arora, CEO at The Arora Company

Aryaan Arora is an American actor, singer, model and entrepreneur. He is currently working with Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom of Stewart Talent Agency and is enrolled at the NYU Tisch School of The Arts where he is completing his formal training in acting and filmmaking. He is also pursuing a double major in Economics and Finance. He has officially signed with Prestige Management Group in New York. Aryaan also has a passion for producing and directing and one day hopes to be able to create content which can bring light to important worldly causes.

