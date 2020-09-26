How To Continue To Work On Your Acting Career During Covid-19

Below are some important points that can help us deal with this situation better, as well as lead us to a clearer understanding of what we should be doing next.

1. Check regularly for virtual auditions. Platforms such as Actors Access are accepting self tapes as well as live auditions via “Eco Cast”. In addition, “Zoom” auditions are also starting to become the new norm so make sure you have that setup and ready to go as well.

2. Continue to work on your craft. Many well known programs and institutions are offering online classes right now so take advantage of that.

3. Be sure to focus on your mental and physical health as these times can be really tough and its important we take care of ourselves.

4. Create your own content. With the coronavirus regulations in place, we don’t have the same resources as before but we can still create quality content ourselves.

5. Communicate with your rep. Whether that be for Commercial or Theatrical. Make sure they are aware of your ability to do self tapes as well as voice overs at your own home. If you have a professional home recording studio, let your agent know! If you have a self tape studio setup, let them know!

6. Nowadays, a lot of projects are being worked on remotely. For voiceovers, “Source Connect” is basically the industry standard and a lot of stuff is being self filmed at home as well. Make sure you know how to operate Zoom for live auditions because during Covid-19, “in-person” auditions are barely happening.