How to confidently take a chance in 2021

⁣Chance only favours the prepared mind… ⠀

You wouldn’t believe the amount of businesses I meet with no business plan and no clearly defined strategy. ⠀

A robust business plan⠀

A business plan is crucial for giving structure to your idea. Not only will it outline what the business is and what it does, but also its objectives, distribution and marketing strategies, sales and financial forecasts.⠀

It will help to clarify who the competition is and your development strategy as well as spot any potential problems that may arise – giving you a chance to perform a risk assessment so you are prepared for if and when they do.⠀

Business plans also help you prepare when it comes to talking to people who will no doubt ask you questions you never thought of – most often, potential investors.⠀

Your plan should include who your main target audience is, whether you plan to seek investment immediately or after a certain amount of growth, and what platforms you will use to market your product and service. ⠀

Network ONLINE as you would face to face, don’t fear technology. Build relationships don’t just sell.⠀

⁣American entrepreneur Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and Square, said: ’Everyone has an idea. But it’s really about executing the idea and attracting other people to help you work on the idea.’⠀

The world’s most successful founders didn’t get to where they are today on their own. Networking at all stages of running a business is a must but it’s particularly important to get to know the right people from the get-go.⠀

Sign up to networks and trade associations such as the Federation of Small Businesses or Enterprise Nation and get yourself to their events to meet other entrepreneurs. ⠀

You’ll also meet potential mentors, investors or even colleagues.⠀

Don’t underestimate the power of community from platforms such as LinkedIn or even Twitter. ⠀

Follow other entrepreneurs, join groups or lists relevant to your trade and get involved in the conversations. ⠀

⁣If you are looking to pivot your business ⠀

In this time of crisis and reinvention, research and development is important you have to ask your customers the right questions as evidence matters. ⠀

Strategy steers your course for success.⠀

Perhaps now more than ever. This not should not only motivate the way that you seek to improve your business, but also should filter the advice that you consider. ⠀

For further evidence to support an evidence-based approach, I urge you to explore Discovery Driven Planning, pioneered by Rita McGrath; the Lean Startup Method, crisply described by Ash Maurya; and Design Thinking, first articulated by David Kelley.⠀

What all of these approaches share, in addition to an emphasis on evidence, is a well-found faith in the power of business ingenuity, especially during periods of crisis, to not just create resilient ventures but also to address and ameliorate real human need.

Be well and reinvent.⠀



⁣What are people talking about? What do they want to see more of? What isn’t working and how can your idea fix that?

About Sian Gunney Success Strategist

I’m Sian Gunney a Success Strategist and Digital Marketing, Digital PR expert and all round motivational consultant. Consistency matters to me far more than intensity. I’m all about future proofing your brand and your financial and time freedom. I want to work with those that are ready to evolve.

I’m an expert at high level online marketing, a complete geek when it comes to strategy, stats and the psychology and art that goes into creating and curating your brands social media marketing. I’m obsessed with teaching others how to make a living doing what they love whilst maintaining their own balance (So that work doesn’t become life)

I’m a dedicated , versatile creator who designs and executes meaningful strategies bridging content and commerce across platforms and people.

I used to think that I wasn’t made for the simple life, but there is such value in simplification. Nothing is particularly hard if you have a plan to follow and divide it into small jobs. This is part of what I do as a success strategist and there’s nothing I love more than seeing people succeed and accomplish their dreams.

I’m listed as 48 in the top 100 influencers worldwide on digital marketing. I have worked within Marketing and PR for all of my career and for over a decade I’ve had the privilege of working for myself serving some of the coolest clients on this planet. I’m often sought after by celebrities to support their brand and business.

I see myself as a mover and shaker and empire maker all from behind my computer screen!

I motivate you, challenge you, I tend to shake things up that’s how transformation happens. Everyone that comes to work with me is looking for some kind of transformation. My adventurous soul is willing to suspend fear and move intentionally towards my goals by helping others to build their dreams and obliterate their goals.

What you create, creates you! Isn’t it time to bring that brilliant, bold vision into the limelight. I wholeheartedly believe in making your business work for you and not the other way around.

