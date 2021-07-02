Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Combat Lifestyle Stress and Imbalances

With the increase in lifestyle stress causing general imbalance in health, medical spas are becoming a necessity in today’s routine, offering a fantastic method of ensuring health stays on track, and counteracting the onset of chronic conditions at an early stage, whether it’s maintenance, prevention, acne, wrinkles or hyperpigmentation. Niché MedSpa South Florida restores youth, beauty, and help with weight management under the supervision of Medical Director Dr. Steven Schuster, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 25 years of experience.

Vivace RF, a next-generation radio-frequency microneedling device delivers immediate, long-term results with a pain-free experience and no downtime. The minimally-invasive treatment stimulates the natural production of collagen. This has been proven to be effective in minimizing facial wrinkles and fine lines, as well as toning the face, neck, hands, and body.

With the Quanta EVO Series, Niché MedSpa beauty professionals can customize Q-switch laser configurations with multiple wavelengths, including Quanta’s Ruby laser, one the fastest Ruby lasers on the market. The Quanta devices feature all the benefits of the Evo Series — OptiBeam II technology, large spot sizes, fast start-up and treatment times and pre-set parameters. With the option to add a chilled IPL and erbium hand piece, Niché MedSpa performs hair removal and as well as removal of pigmented lesions, vascular lesions, and acne scars.

Skinwave treatment which combines an aqua-delivery system, skin revitalizing solutions and Hydrogen therapy for a multi-dimensional skincare treatment. Solutions rich in Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA), Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA), Hyaluronic Acid and Hydrogen (H2) are infused deep into the skin, while gentle extraction removes impurities. It’s the ultimate compliment to brighten skin, improve vitality and tone. 

Niché MedSpa is located in the Dania Pointe shopping plaza of Dania Beach. After operating 6 different medspa locations and traveling to over 70 countries Niché MedSpa team incorporated experience and deep knowledge in order to create this unique location with individual approach to every guest.  For more information, please visit www.NicheMedSpa.com

    katherine fleischman

