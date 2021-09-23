How To Combat Fashion Anxiety and Feel Confident Every Day

You wake up, excited about your big plans for the day. Maybe you’re meeting friends for lunch, you’re going for a summery walk, or you’ve got a big day ahead at work. You’ve got your hair and makeup done, and you head to your wardrobe. Suddenly, nothing seems to look good. You throw on an outfit combination in a hurry, but throughout the day, it just doesn’t feel right.

Has this ever happened to you?

You might be experiencing fashion anxiety. We’re under a lot of pressure to look amazing every day and to keep on top of trends, all while feeling comfortable in our own skin. We want to help you combat your fashion anxiety to feel your best every day. So here are our top tips!

Prioritise clothes that are genuinely comfortable

We’ve all been there. We’ve seen a gorgeous dress on a stranger or a celebrity and we’ve dashed out to buy it, only to find that the fit isn’t comfortable. If we’re in poorly fitting clothes, even if it’s the most stunning item in the world when it’s on the coat hanger, we’ll never look or feel our best. It creates an uncomfortable feeling.

If there’s a style of clothing that you know doesn’t feel right on you, like low-waisted jeans or bodycon dresses, there’s no point wasting your time and effort trying to make them work. On the flip side, many people hide themselves away in baggy clothes because the styles they love don’t look the same on them as they do on other people. But shapeless clothing can also knock your confidence!

By finding a style that you know suits you – like a tie-waist dress that accentuates your curves or high-waisted jeans that hug you in the right place – you’re guaranteed to feel confident and stylish when you wear it.

Create a capsule wardrobe

If you’re driven by current trends, you’ll find yourself with a wardrobe full of separates that don’t necessarily work together. If you ever read a piece on the most stylish women in the world, you’ll soon see that they don’t follow trends but instead set them and stick to what they know and love.

Make a note of how you feel when you wear existing items of clothing. If you have a tie-waist dress that you always feel happy in, why not try and add a few more options to your wardrobe? Or, if you feel powerful wearing red, make this the focal point of your wardrobe.

Your capsule wardrobe doesn’t have to be bursting at the seams. It just needs to have seasonal items and clothes that you feel amazing in. Having a few separates that you know work well together, like a classic t-shirt, oversized jumper, and stonewash jeans, gives you something to fall back on at any time.

Scared of going bold? Add little details

For many of us, fashion anxiety comes with a fear of stepping out of our comfort zone. If you’re not used to wearing bold, bright colours, the idea of stepping out in a vivid yellow dress can feel daunting.

If bold choices are what your heart desires and you feel good when you put them on (but you’re anxious when you step out of the front door), work your way up to them slowly. Why not dip your toe in with a crossbody bag for women in your favourite in-your-face colour or print? Not only will this not feel overwhelming but it can also brighten up a plain outfit in an instant.

If you adore leopard print and feel sassy in the mirror but intimidated outside of your home, sunglasses with a leopard print frame will ease you into showing off your wild side. Shoes are a great way to accessorise too. Adding a pop of colour with red heels will help them stand out against a white dress.

Once you’ve started to slowly add your favourite bold style to your outfits, you’ll realise how good they make you feel. As you get more confident, start incorporating this more into your outfits. Love animals and quirky prints? A stunning dress with a dog print will be so you.

Fashion anxiety is common. We want to look and feel our best at all times, and that means we can put too much pressure on ourselves. Some of us may also feel nervous about stepping out in bold items, but that should never be a concern. As long as you feel good in what you’re wearing, we know you’ll look good.