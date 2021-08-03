How to Combat Emotional Burnout in Healthcare

No matter what area of healthcare that you find yourself a part of, you’ll come to find that it is far too easy to become burnt out. Especially throughout the pandemic, healthcare professionals found themselves hitting a wall at many points. Emotional burnout has become a pandemic of its own among healthcare professionals. There may not be a one-size-fits-all cure for this burnout, but there are certainly some practices that these professionals can begin implementing to combat it.

Seek Therapy

You might be facing all sorts of emotional burdens, many of which you’ve buried deep down in an effort to continue on with your work. Especially if your position requires you to give bad diagnoses or work with individuals on their deathbeds, you will be at a higher risk of burnout than others. Either way, it is important to seek therapy as a way to cope with it all. You might think you can handle it all on your own, but at the end of the day, your burnout becomes much easier to handle when you have someone to unload to. There are many therapy options available out there, many of which are actually aimed towards helping healthcare workers. Don’t neglect this option as you try to overcome burnout.

Take Care of Yourself Physically

Your mental health is closely tied to your physical health. As you attempt to overcome your emotional burnout, you’ll need to make time for your physical health. It is important that you put good foods into your body, ones that give you energy rather than deplete you of it. You must also consider sticking to a regular exercise routine, as this is known to improve mental health. Overall, these practices will help put you in a better mood. They may not change your circumstances, but they can help with how you cope and bounce back from emotional triggers.

Be Sociable With Your Coworkers

Throughout your career, nobody will understand you more than your coworkers. As you progress through each workday, it is important to be sociable with those you work with. Try to find some common ground, besides work-related topics, with your coworkers. Developing friendships at work can significantly help with emotional burnout. Even if you know your day of work will bring some emotional triggers, you can at least look forward to being refreshed by the friendships you’ve created.

Even with all of these combative efforts to bounce back from burnout, you might still find yourself needing to wallow in your emotions from time to time. Ignoring them is only a short-term fix. By actively trying to work through them, you’ll come out better on the other side.