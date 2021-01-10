Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to combat COVID-19 loneliness? Dennis Begos shares wellness guidelines

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has hurt people across the world. Initially, it started with mass threats and fear of getting affected by the virus. After that, people got affected by the mass deaths taking place because of the virus infections. People had to follow the social distancing rules and stay-at-home orders. Soon most people started working from home and are continuing to do that. It had created a sense of isolation and separation from the external world. It is essential that treat this COVID-19 loneliness with these wellness guidelines. 

Count on your loved ones

The pandemic outbreak has made it impossible for people to go out and make the most of their social lives. It has affected people emotionally and made them feel isolated. It is necessary to count on your loved ones during this time. You need to speak to your family members about your emotional turbulence and other issues. It will help you to connect with them at a deeper level and also make you feel better. Sharing can help you come across solutions that will help you make the best life modifications. Also, once you start counting on your loved ones, you will not feel lonely. You will know that there are people who care for you and love you. 

  1. Write in a journal

Writing in a journal can help you to manage your emotions better. When you write about your feelings in your journal, you come face to face with your feelings and feel a sense of relief. You can write what you are going through in your journal without editing your feeling or emotion. When you express freely, you can offload your feeling to an external agent to feel a sense of calm and relaxation. It also saves you from feeling less depressed or sad. You can get yourself a journal and write in it before going to sleep or whenever you would like. 

  • Get engaged in an activity for leisure.

A hobby is an excellent way to stay engaged and motivated! What is it that you would love to do if you had free time? Ask yourself this question and seek a hobby. You might want to read a book or recite poems. Take time to find out what brings you joy and solace and devote time to that when you can. It will help you to generate happy hormones and feel a sense of accomplishment. You can get into glass painting or storytelling as well. Make time for your leisure activity as much as you can daily. 

The pandemic stress is capable of making a person feel depressed and sad. The guidelines mentioned above can help you feel better and motivated. 

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. https://dennisbegosscholarship.com/

