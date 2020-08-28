Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Choose the Right Charity | Samuel Pinion

Supporting a charity allows you to make an impact on something that is important to you. Whether it is a local organization in your area or a global initiative, every charity needs support from generous and caring individuals like yourself.

While it’s true that a person has the option to participate in any non-profit event or make arbitrary anonymous donations, there are some people who want to take on more responsibility at a more intimate level. The big question for anyone looking to choose a charity is how to identify the most suitable one. There are some critical insights that one should consider to find the right charity that speaks to them.

You first need to determine what you genuinely care about. It might be combating world hunger or enabling easier access to education. Once you decide, you should search for a charity that deals with your cause and donate your time and/or money towards their efforts.

Before proceeding, you’ll also need to ask yourself the kind of influence you are looking to make. Your impact on the organization and its cause depends on the resources, experience, and time you can offer. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to have a lot of resources or experience to make a difference. Any help will be appreciated.

Thanks to modern-day technology, there are many ways the internet can help you find a list of potential charities that you can support, starting with the vetting process. All non-profits should be transparent in their operations. Transparency implies that the charity should be responsible, accountable, and ethical when it comes to all incoming and outgoing funds. You can conduct online research to discover charities that match what is important to you using websites such as charity navigator. This is a database of over 160,000 groups that have been vetted and rated and organized by categories of interest. 

Finding the right charity doesn’t have to be complicated. By following the above criteria, you will be able to find a charity that is close to your heart. Keep in mind that helping goes beyond money. Even a little time put into the charity can go along way into making an impact.

This article was originally published at SamuelPinion.com

    Samuel Pinion, VP of Originations and Trading at Rialto Capital Management

    Samuel Pinion is a New York-based philanthropist and volunteer with a passion for education, as well as a Vice President at Rialto Capital Management. Samuel, who was raised in West Virginia, quickly realized the privilege his private education afforded him. Unlike other people from his community, his stellar education allowed him social mobility and countless professional and personal opportunities. Samuel was also fortunate enough to work with a mentor who helped him successfully prepare for college—an advantage that many children living in low socioeconomic neighbors seldom receive.

    Recognizing his privilege, Samuel has now dedicated himself to organizations and nonprofits that help to reshape the current narrative surrounding education. He is a Graphite Board Member for Pencils of Promise, as well as a Board Member and Organizer for Friends of Will. Samuel is also a volunteer at iMentor New York where he helps children succeed academically beyond secondary school.

