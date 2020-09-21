Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Choose Running Shoes

When choosing shoes, besides eye-catching looks, you should pay attention to the features of the shoe to match your running goals, terrain, foot characteristics.Sneakers are one of the essential items for runners. The following factors will help you choose the right shoes for your training goals. Terrain Determination First of all, you need to determine […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Running Shoes

When choosing shoes, besides eye-catching looks, you should pay attention to the features of the shoe to match your running goals, terrain, foot characteristics.

Sneakers are one of the essential items for runners. The following factors will help you choose the right shoes for your training goals.

Terrain Determination

First of all, you need to determine your conquest goal and the terrain that will run is asphalt, steep mountain roads, or on exercise machines. For each landscape, manufacturers will choose different materials.

Specifically, road-running shoes are types of shoes designed to run on flat roads, sidewalks, and some terrain with light roughness. These shoes are usually very lightweight, flexible, and are made with padding or stabilizers when running on hard surfaces.
Meanwhile, trail running shoes have thick rubber pads under the sole, enhancing the adhesion and protecting the feet, helping runners avoid pain when running on concave, rocky, root surfaces trees and obstacles.

Cross-training shoes are designed specifically for the gym or running machine.

Determine The Type of Foot

The pronation is the grounding movement of the foot when a person walks or runs. To determine the type of ankle misalignment, you can look at the worn part of the sole.

Depending on ankle deflection, you should be mindful of elasticity, reducing the force of the ground impact on the foot, balance, and the shoe’s ability to control movement. There are three types of legs: standard, inward, and outward.

The standard form is when the foot lands with the outer edge of the heel, gradually tilted in about 15 degrees, then to the toes. The front part of the foot will push the body forward. Feet will not be damaged by balanced body weight, reduced shock. Everyday foot wearers are suitable for moderately padded shoes.

The internal deviation is a low arch, flat feet. The foot lands with the outer edge of the heel. Then the foot will flip very deeply into the inner edge. The bodyweight is pushed up on the big toe and the edge of the foot. The thumb and second finger will push the body forward, so runners often experience muscle tension, calluses, heel pain, leg bone pain, deformation of the big toe. If you have an inward-footed foot, wear motion-control shoes to limit excessive foot flipping.

The phenomenon of outward deviation is that the foot after landing, instead of turning inwards, depends a lot outwards, the bodyweight is on the little toe and the outside of the foot, massive shock. Thrust from the little toe, 4th toe, and the outer edge of the foot create a high arch. Feet are very concave. If the foot is outward, choose a heavily cushioned shoe to support the foot inwards.

Note The Parts of The Shoe.

When choosing a shoe, you need to pay attention to the parts of the shoe: uppers, sole pad, shoe sole, heel sole, exclusive pad, heel-to-toe height index.

Accordingly, each part will be designed by the manufacturer with different materials to suit each type of foot or terrain. For example, most shoe soles are made of carbon rubber with a rough surface. Expanded rubber has a better smoothness than commonly used in the brisket of the foot. Trail runners or hilly runners typically choose shoes with a carbon-rubber outsole to avoid scratches, while roadrunners often opt for hatched rubber soles that reduce weight.

    Jomy George, Development Application at The Drone Racing

    Hello, I’m Jomy George. I always discover something sweet and attractive to fill my life in my free time. The purpose of this website is to help develop the racing sports drone, and beautiful photos taken from drones. I enjoyed this sport, and I remember when I started building and flying. I spend hours, days, or weeks trying to find materials to build, adjust, and operate. With that momentum, I created this site central to all the information I wanted I had when I started.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    How to Get Started Running for Your Mental Health

    by Sasha Elizabeth Wolff
    Community//

    Tips to Continue Running During Winter

    by Holly Balogh
    Well-Being//

    You Can Run an Ultramarathon: Tips From an Ordinary Ultrarunner

    by Miriam Diaz-Gilbert

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.