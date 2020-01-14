How to choose a lawyer?

Do you think lawyers are all the same pretty much? Think again ! Each lawyer has different experience and / or specializations as well as a personal approach to the profession. It is therefore important to identify which lawyer best meets your needs, and to make your choice accordingly. So that you can choose the best lawyer, here are some tips.

The nature of the case assigned to your lawyer

The choice of your lawyer will depend on the type of case you entrust to him. First, determine if you need legal advice or court support.

Then assess whether your case requires the intervention of a specialist or not. You can choose a general practitioner or a lawyer who has specialization titles (which are obtained after 4 years of experience and a professional examination before the bar).

For example, if you are looking for a lawyer for a divorce, a file relating to employment law or real estate law, you can refer to a general practitioner who masters these fields. The general practitioner generally accompanies his clients throughout their lives for the drafting of acts or current legal proceedings. I remember when I was working in Toronto, Canada and meet with Toronto employment lawyer, it was amazing experience as he was so quick in resolving the issues I was facing.

However, if your case is complex, call a specialized lawyer instead if you want to enlist the expertise of your lawyer.

The geographic location of the lawyer

It is often more practical to choose a lawyer near your home, but is it the right solution?

If you choose a lawyer away from home, they will incur travel costs. It is therefore preferable to choose a close lawyer for current matters so as not to generate additional costs.

However, it is often better to choose a lawyer according to his degree of specialization, even if he does not work near you, in case your case requires a particular expertise that only a specialist can take care of. Exchanges can be made by phone or e-mail to reduce travel costs.

Contact with your lawyer

Attach great importance to the relationship you have with your lawyer!

A good lawyer must be a good teacher so that you understand the issues involved in your case. Be attentive to the behavior of the lawyer during the first interview: does he clearly explain to you what your case involves? Are they asking you questions? Is he attentive to what you tell him? Can he answer your questions?

The availability of the lawyer is also an essential criterion: he must keep you informed of the progress of the case and respond to your requests. However, trust your lawyer and do not panic if he does not answer you in the moment. In addition, the time spent on the telephone is billed in the same way as the time spent in consultation, according to the conditions specified in the fee agreement.

Lawyer fees

The fees varied from a lawyer to another, are not necessarily representative of the quality and quantity of work done.

The remuneration of the lawyer depends on working conditions (office expenses and staff), its reputation, experience but also the difficulty of your case and your financial situation.

A good lawyer will inform you in the first appointment if practice fees at an hourly rate or package and that they understand precisely (travel, expertise …). Also ask if it accepts payment in installments or legal aid.

The reputation of the lawyer

lawyer’s reputation may be a decisive factor, but we should remain alert to items you have.

It is not uncommon for litigants to call on a lawyer because they have been recommended to them. However, check that he has the necessary skills to handle your case and that his fees suit you.

In addition, the visibility of lawyers on the Internet is a strong indicator of confidence . In fact, most lawyers have a website. So you can find out and compare the lawyers that suit your needs. In addition, many information can be on the Internet (fees, legal aid, areas of intervention …), which you should avoid contact with the lawyer to know these.

Choosing a good lawyer therefore depends on your needs and the criteria that seem most important to you.