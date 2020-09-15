How to channelize wellbeing during COVID-19? Dennis Begos shares positive lifestyle steps

We all must have heard the saying, “It’s important to live well” many times! Living well is a combination of our physical and mental health regime, quality food intake, engaging in life-supporting activities, and staying in a peaceful surrounding. In most situations, we get all these factors in place. However, as we focus on 2020, there seems to be nervous energy worldwide because of COVID-19. No one thought this virus would take such a dangerous shape, resulting in increased contamination and high death rates. While doctors and medical researchers are creating a vaccine, it has become essential to work towards living well.

Essential guidelines by Dennis Begos

People currently watch the television to check the virus contamination counts, news about contentment zones, and probable vaccine discovery. We are in a state of mental unrest and physical fatigue due to social isolation and stay-at-home orders. Dennis Begos, a surgery doctor, emphasizes the need to implement wellness and positive lifestyle steps to maximize the mind and body’s wellbeing.

Read a book that heals

It’s a smart call to change your reading list for a while! If you love to read investigative or crime genres, it’s time to give your mind some rest. Currently, it would be best if you read books that bring you peace and relaxation. You can add one or two holistic books to your list and read them at a slow, relaxed pace. It will help you bring down the stress hormones and will help your mind and body cope better with the situation.

Don’t forget to meditate.

We are all part of the collective consciousness! Hence, even if we don’t want, the energy worldwide will affect us. You must learn to let go and release yourself of this stressed energy. Meditation is the best solution for this. You can try simple breathing techniques while meditating, which will boost your respiratory system and enhance the body’s oxygen percentage, which will purify the blood and help you feel and think better.

Stay social within limits

Humans are social beings, and it is challenging to stay at home for long periods of time! You can adapt your social engagements within the safety protocols that you must now practice. Get in touch with your friends, family, and loved ones through video calls and share a meaningful conversation. It will help you to curb down feelings of loneliness, boredom, and isolation effectively. You will feel optimistic about life and will carry on with a renewed vigor.

Exercise once a day

Moving the body helps to cure lethargy and mental fatigue. You can practice Pilates or yoga inside your house once a day for 30 minutes. It will improve the blood circulation around the body and enhance your posture. Exercise also helps to reduce stress and anxiety.

Currently, it will help if you give your mind and body reasons to live well, as a massive part of our social and external engagements are at a standby due to COVID-19. Our career and business plans are also on hold. The above guidelines can help you get sorted and live a better life.