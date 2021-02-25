How to Channel your Creativity?

Writing may seem like a task for many. While writing is a beautiful experience at times we wonder and struggle and just feel stuck.

When I was learning neuro-linguistic programming, I learnt an interesting fact. It takes 45 seconds to change your state of mind. Now that made me wonder. Why is it that at times we can just be super creative and at times we are just stuck? It seems like, you want the ideas to flow in but the tap just doesn’t switch on.

Are you saying things like -– “I am only creative in silence.” Or “I am creative when my favorite music plays.” I am so stuck and have writer’s block.” I am a night owl” I am an early riser.”

All of the above statements are as true as you believe in them. When I look back and wonder the things I used to say to myself… I realised how many walls and barriers I created around me.

I had created restrictions and rules for myself and trained my mind to act accordingly. Everytime I said “I am a night owl.” I was training my mind to just work at night. When I looked closely, it hit me – what is so different about the nighttime that it works for me. How can I create that experience during daytime?

I promise you’ll be even more motivated to get back to writing.

If you are like most writers, things could use a little sprucing up. Every now and then, we tend to clutter out workspaces. No matter what the reasons are… things do get piled up and that’s life.

To get that fresh start feeling that’s so amazing for your mind and creativity, take just some time out to do a little of what I call “Ritual”. It doesn’t sound that exciting at start, however byt the end of it.. You will love it and would be ready for the creativity juices to flow in.

Try something with me here – just play along ..

Imagine we are in the most beautiful place where we could spend all our life. A space in nature you love.

Let’s take a quick walk in Nature…

Breathe in – Hold – Breathe Out. As you are breathing in – you feel the cold air – and as you breathe out – you feel the warmth.

What do you see?

How does that make you feel?

Can you smell the air? Can you feel the breeze?

Keep focusing on the breathing. What do you hear?

How do you feel? Did you experience nature even without stepping out right now? That is the power of mind. The beauty about Mind is that it doesn’t understand the difference between – real and imaginary… This works for us rather than against us. We all are creators. We can create an experience anytime we want, anywhere we want.

One of the things that has worked for me always is creating “my spaces” One doesn’t need to have huge homes to create them. You can create them in tiny corners of your homes. Get creative. We have created teepee tents as a child, we would find that quiet space in midst of the entire family under the dining table or by just placing a cloth over 2 chairs and hiding inside. (I have created one – in between the stairs).

We all are Creators and flowing of Ideas is a sign of Abundance.

A few things your creative space should have…

Nature – Bring nature in – A small indoor plant or flowers. If green is not your thing -then probably sand or rocks. Something that reminds you of nature. Light – Let there be light, and let it be bright. Add a small table lamp or even a candle. I love love love candles. And I like the light to be just enough to shine on my paper so I can write. Choose what your style is. Comfort – Let the space that you want to sit in be as you like it. I love to sit on the ground and most of my spaces are on the ground. A nice carpet (We call it Chaddar in India), some cushions. Splash Colors – Colors let the creative juices flow. They have a way of comforting you. I add colorful pens to my desk or if it’s a Sitting arrangement (Baithak) then colorful cushions, backdrop or even just colorful journals/books. Music – Keep that tiny speaker or Alexa or radio (I love Caravan). Yes, phone too – however, it might be a distraction more than of help. Music helps you change your state of mind. Create a Creative Playlist. A few songs in my playlist that gets me going – I Believe I can Fly – R. Kelly (https://youtu.be/LbUpPVOEkdA) How far i’ll go – Moana (https://youtu.be/DVhR15qMh3g) Try everything – Shakira (https://youtu.be/jpqV3dzYOgk ) I also love listening to this music – no words (https://youtu.be/WDxMas784iY)

Creating “My Spaces” has helped me – get into the creativity mode anytime I want. However, let them be your motivators not something that holds you back.

Writing is a journey. Writing is healing. Writing is Inspiration. Writing is taking action. Writing is so much more… and we all have attached different meaning to it. No matter what the meaning is – we know the experience is worth it.

I hope this tiny ritual helps you – and you write more…