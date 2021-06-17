How To Change Your Life, Simply

To be able to move forward in life or change anything the first thing is you have got to BE is REAL. I live by this. You have got to be honest with yourself. There is no point in pretending things are ok if they are not. There is no point in saying you are ok if you feel miserable.

Pretending Life Is Ok

Pretending your life is on the outside perfect, but inside you are an emotional wreck, is no way to truly live. Staying in an unhappy marriage because you are afraid of what your family and friends will say, is no way to truly live. Working in a job you hate and one which is affecting your health and wellbeing is no way to truly live. I’m sure you’ve got my point!

First Step

The first thing you must work out is where you want to make some (a lot!) adjustments. Is it your career? Is it your relationships? Your health? Finances? Home environment? It may well be a number of things. Being able to identify which areas you want to work on will give you focus and a place to start. All of these questions will begin to open you up and you will start to become more self-aware.

Self-awareness is the beginning of finding out who you truly are.

Your Life

Being honest can be difficult and often we don’t ask because we already know deep down that if we go there then things will have to change and this is scary. Naturally, this will bring up a new set of fears, worries and concerns. And yes you’re right this is highly likely to be the case but living an unhappy life is this good enough for you? Are you happy to settle? Are you happy to stay unhappy? I don’t know what you want for your life and maybe you are happy staying as you are and this is ok too. All I’m saying is to be honest about it. Everybody has the right to live as they choose.

The Possibilities Are Endless

Ask yourself those questions if you’re ready to take the plunge. Be honest with yourself and imagine what your life would be like if you were happy. Where would you be? Who would be with you? What are you doing? What would you look like? What would you be wearing? What would you be saying to yourself? What would the people around you be saying? How would you feel? What does this give you? All this will begin the process of change if you start to take action.

Ignorance Is Bliss

If you don’t ask yourself anything, how will you ever know? How will you ever know if you’re on the right track, let alone on the track? Now it is up to you, stay as you are or take the plunge and begin to make some changes?

Whatever you decide to do be honest about your choice, and not making a decision is still a choice.