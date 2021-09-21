How To Change Your Career When Your Current Job Drains You

Are you stuck in a job that is not you?

Do you face severe job burnout and wait restlessly for weekends? Are you lacking the motivation to start a new workday? Are you stuck in a career that is not satisfying you anymore?

Then, It is time to switch careers!

Confused?

Ready for a career change and not sure how to proceed and where to start?

There are five practical steps that will help you decide what to do next and how to take the anxiety out of switching your job.

Let us start from scratch!

First of all, you should see if you are facing severe burnout due to job stress.

This Is What Burnout Looks Like!

It is vitally important to get out of an exhausting job before it drains you emotionally, physically, and mentally.

Burnout is the most destructive occupational hazard, and it has numerous causes.

Mainly it results from prolonged chronic job stress that gives rise to cynicism, exhaustion, and lack of professionalism

Okun & Kantrowitz describe what burnout may feel like:

“You may be suffering from burnout when you feel exhausted and are unable to pay attention to what someone is saying; you find yourself reacting more impatiently and intolerantly than you have in the past; your sleeping and eating habits change or you experience a new physical symptom; or you find yourself dreading the beginning of the workday and lacking enthusiasm, motivation, and interest”.

Thus, you can see that burnout affects not only your work life, your physical being, your emotional state, but also your performance and productivity.

So if you wish to choose a career that is more you, follow these steps.

5 Practical Steps To A Successful Career Change

1. Self-Care

The frustration and anxiety that come with the job transition can be greatly mitigated by practicing self-care. It takes your energy and time to get rid of the present job and to research, network, and negotiate about a new job.

Here is how you can practice self-care during a career transition.

Recognize your inner critic and never let hopelessness define your skills and inner potential.

Dress up every day, maintain your professionalism, and find an uplifting and inspirational place to make notes about upcoming job interviews.

Make a vision board and regularly read your favorite inspirational quotes there. You can also achieve this goal by reading your favorite self-help or career counseling book.

Make the best use of professional associations and stay in touch with professional platforms such as LinkedIn.

Do not stop meeting with friends, watching your favorite movies, or having your preferred beverage. Stay hopeful about your future.

2. Reflection

Sometimes you get totally stuck and do not know where your career is going and what you should do next. At this stage, asking yourself a few reflection questions will help.

Is my current job expanding my skillset or is it limiting my abilities?

Where do I envision myself in the next five years and can my current job help me to achieve my goals?

Am I truly engaged in my work?

Is this job something that I really want to do in my life?

J.T. O’Donnell, Founder and CEO of Work It Daily says,

“If you’re not expanding or refining your skillset every two years, then your job is not evolving”.

Remember that being honest with yourself is the key. It helps you to evaluate where you are and where you want to go.

3. Journal and Create Your Vision

Journaling and creating your vision for professional life will help you move forward with more enthusiasm and energy.

For this purpose, you should focus on the SMART goals.

Specific: The goals should be clear and well-defined.

Measurable: You should be able to track your improvement.

Achievable: They should not be beyond your capacity.

Relevant: The goals should match your resources and market realities.

Time-Oriented: Tie the time frame to the goal-setting process.

These few questions can also help you greatly in creating a vision.

What city would I want to live in?

How can I improve my skills to fulfill my dreams?

How much would I want to earn?

How many hours would I need to work to get the desired results?

What kind of living standard do I want to achieve in the next 5 years?

When setting goals, what is the minimum you are willing to do? What is the maximum you are willing to do? Take these two ideas and find a comfortable middle to help achieve your goal.

4. Go With Your Gut

Your gut feelings help you greatly to sense whether you will be satisfied in your new field. Remember, no one is aware of your strengths, weaknesses, personal preferences, and hidden fears better than you. So going with the gut makes sense.

This brings up the question:

Should I trust my gut while going through a career change? The answer is YES but make sure to get lots of feedback and all the basic information before making an informed decision about the job.

Where can I get helpful information about a particular career field?

What emotions am I feeling right now?

What are the first thoughts that came to mind after thinking about a new career?

What does my mind say about the negative aspects with this career?

Listening to your gut will lead you to better decisions.

5. ACT

After you have completed the research and decided firmly to quit your current job, it is time to take action and get where you want to go. Make sure to inform your boss two weeks before quitting the job.

Now move ahead!

Make a list of all the skills that you have.

Write a great resume and try your best to make it compelling for the hiring managers.

Mark application deadlines on the calendar.

Ask your professional association to refer you for relevant jobs.

Be confident and reward yourself whenever you get interviewed.

Plan for possible ways to earn multiple income streams and think outside of the box.

Enroll in new courses to expand your skillset.

Focus on productivity and do not waste your time.

The Pro Tip?

Write a detailed action plan and start acting on it.

Set SMART goals. Create a list of actions. Set a timeline. Designate resources. Monitor your progress.

And listen!

Enjoy this exciting time; stay positive and energetic.

You will be surprised at what the future brings!