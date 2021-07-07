How to change the world?

Why is making change not easy?

Take holidays like the 4th of July.

What did we do?

Many returned to the once empty roads to seek comfort with family and friends.

Many returned to crowded beaches and theme parks.

Others reflected on the nearing end of a deadly pandemic.

Or is it the end?

Sunday our pastor reported that two employees at his workplace contracted the virus.

Across the borders, 🌎 in Chile, a friend reported another vaccination is being rumored and they are yet on lockdown.

Across the world 🌍 friends in India are worried and mourning losses that continue to challenge all systems.

What can we do today to change?

How can we work better together?

