Community//

How to change the world?

One voice, one change, one commitment at a time

Why is making change not easy?

Take holidays like the 4th of July.

What did we do?

Many returned to the once empty roads to seek comfort with family and friends.

Many returned to crowded beaches and theme parks.

Others reflected on the nearing end of a deadly pandemic.

Or is it the end?

Sunday our pastor reported that two employees at his workplace contracted the virus.

Across the borders, 🌎 in Chile, a friend reported another vaccination is being rumored and they are yet on lockdown.

Across the world 🌍 friends in India are worried and mourning losses that continue to challenge all systems.

What can we do today to change?

How can we work better together?

More information from 25 #changeagents in our new book now offered on Amazon KindleUnlimited free for a limited time: https://a.co/fiJ1dDO

https://a.co/fiJ1dDO

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

