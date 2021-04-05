Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Change Career When You Have No Idea What You’re Doing

You realize you need to change your profession; since what you're doing well presently isn't you! It doesn't feel right, it doesn't energize you and, frankly, you really feel repelled by it.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Unsplash

You realize you need to change your profession; since what you’re doing well presently isn’t you! It doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t energize you and, frankly, you really feel repelled by it. Prepared for a lifelong change, however, have no clue about what else you could do – or where to begin? 

Broadening your mind – you’ll profoundly expand your odds of discovering something you love! Sometimes it’s the money; your pay isn’t filling your bills. Other times, you may receive substantial income on month-end but not feel fulfilled enough – wake up every morning stressed and detached. 

Career shifts are not easy; neither impossible! It takes time, patience, dedication; and trust in you, and your environment! The following steps would help you move from; “I’ve no idea” to “I have a scheme!”

  • Ask yourself some questions 
  • Startup offices
  • Networking – Building fruitful relationships
  • Research your potential employment positions
  • Prepare and Jump In!

Ask yourself some questions

Answering these for yourself would lead to a clearer picture in your head:

  • Is the organization’s environment or the job kind dissatisfying you?
  • Do you want a break – a travel holiday? What is this holiday for? Would it pacify your mind – or is it just an excuse to linger your future steps towards a meaningful and rather mindful career shift?
  • What interests you outside your target field employment?
  • Is there any career you gave up for your present occupation?
  • How might you characterize the part of the money in your potential career change?

Startup offices

“While you may be unsure where to start” – startup offices are spaces lending us genius and genuine ideas! These are physical work capacities; where we catch sight of creative, modern, customer-centric, practical, and authentic business bussing and growing.

Here we can see ourselves doing two fine things:

  • Applying successfully and being a part of one such startup/ business that resonates with us.
  • Starting one yourself – with your team by taking inspiration.

Networking – Building fruitful relationships

At the point when people begin seeing you, it opens the entryway for fresher opportunities. Often we know we need a change but find ourselves not motivated enough to make feasible and sensible measures. 

Spending time with professional mentors, friends working in your favorite fields, attending career-oriented seminars, and gatherings helps us discover not only valuable information but also viable career chances! 

These colleagues can also benefit us in free resume guidance; to apply in the best way – filling components of resume with relevant and concise information – possible to unlock the primary interview for yourself!

Research your potential employment positions

It is wise to practically research your potential employment positions, once you have found the most ideal career match. You can educate yourself by meeting people working in that industry; looking through career websites; observing the relevant activities of such organizations on their official websites, Linked In, and other social platforms.

You may find you would need to complete a course, certification, training, or degree to be eligible for such potential jobs.

Prepare and Jump In!

“Small deeds done are better than great deeds planned.” — Peter Marshall.

Ideally, after all the self-reflection and examination, you’ve limited your rundown to one, or perhaps two professions. “Right now is an ideal opportunity to make a move”. 

  • “Have you updated your resume/ CV”? You may take feedback from free online resume reviewand make improvements. 
  • Are your social handles professionally updated?

Continually making a move makes a positive cycle that assists you with making the existence you had always wanted. Good Luck!

Find out these FREE resources from Career Bands

Career Advice

Interview Tips

Success Stories

    Sabrina Moz, Blogger/ Writer at Careerbands

    I am expert writer/blogger at careerbands, and have been writing as a freelance writer for several websites.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    This is the Number 1 Sign You Need to Leave Your Job Now

    by Jess Lynn
    Community//

    Is it Time for a Career Change?

    by Ora Nadrich
    Community//

    Whose Career Are You Living?

    by Keith Finger

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.