How to Change Career When You Have No Idea What You’re Doing

Unsplash

You realize you need to change your profession; since what you’re doing well presently isn’t you! It doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t energize you and, frankly, you really feel repelled by it. Prepared for a lifelong change, however, have no clue about what else you could do – or where to begin?

Broadening your mind – you’ll profoundly expand your odds of discovering something you love! Sometimes it’s the money; your pay isn’t filling your bills. Other times, you may receive substantial income on month-end but not feel fulfilled enough – wake up every morning stressed and detached.

Career shifts are not easy; neither impossible! It takes time, patience, dedication; and trust in you, and your environment! The following steps would help you move from; “I’ve no idea” to “I have a scheme!”

Ask yourself some questions

Startup offices

Networking – Building fruitful relationships

Research your potential employment positions

Prepare and Jump In!

Ask yourself some questions

Answering these for yourself would lead to a clearer picture in your head:

Is the organization’s environment or the job kind dissatisfying you?

Do you want a break – a travel holiday? What is this holiday for? Would it pacify your mind – or is it just an excuse to linger your future steps towards a meaningful and rather mindful career shift?

What interests you outside your target field employment?

Is there any career you gave up for your present occupation?

How might you characterize the part of the money in your potential career change?

Startup offices

“While you may be unsure where to start” – startup offices are spaces lending us genius and genuine ideas! These are physical work capacities; where we catch sight of creative, modern, customer-centric, practical, and authentic business bussing and growing.

Here we can see ourselves doing two fine things:

Applying successfully and being a part of one such startup/ business that resonates with us.

Starting one yourself – with your team by taking inspiration.

Networking – Building fruitful relationships

At the point when people begin seeing you, it opens the entryway for fresher opportunities. Often we know we need a change but find ourselves not motivated enough to make feasible and sensible measures.

Spending time with professional mentors, friends working in your favorite fields, attending career-oriented seminars, and gatherings helps us discover not only valuable information but also viable career chances!

These colleagues can also benefit us in free resume guidance; to apply in the best way – filling components of resume with relevant and concise information – possible to unlock the primary interview for yourself!

Research your potential employment positions

It is wise to practically research your potential employment positions, once you have found the most ideal career match. You can educate yourself by meeting people working in that industry; looking through career websites; observing the relevant activities of such organizations on their official websites, Linked In, and other social platforms.

You may find you would need to complete a course, certification, training, or degree to be eligible for such potential jobs.

Prepare and Jump In!

“Small deeds done are better than great deeds planned.” — Peter Marshall.

Ideally, after all the self-reflection and examination, you’ve limited your rundown to one, or perhaps two professions. “Right now is an ideal opportunity to make a move”.

“Have you updated your resume/ CV”? You may take feedback from free online resume reviewand make improvements.

Are your social handles professionally updated?

Continually making a move makes a positive cycle that assists you with making the existence you had always wanted. Good Luck!

Find out these FREE resources from Career Bands

Career Advice

Interview Tips

Success Stories