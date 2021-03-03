Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to challenge yourself to healthy smartphone habits / theyre challenging the world to build healthy..

The non-profit Phone Free Day shares practical try phone free day for one year and you\ll want to keep them throughout the year

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Almost everyone does it. Presidents and common citizens. Most of the people you know and probably even you. Children and adults on their way to work and school. Whilst waiting for a bus, on the toilet or in the middle of a meal. We all look down at ascreen, scrolling like zombies through the flow of social media. Cat videos, advertisements, memes and selfies. It all flickers pastat a furious pace, seemingly with no purpose or afterthought.

ScrollZombies, Sven Rollenhagen, 2019

Some 75% of us felt addicted to our phones even before the Covid pandemic shot smartphone screen time through the roof, and the Social Dilemma documentary sent shock waves around the world. Emerging research is suggesting that smartphones affects everything from myopia to reduced sleep quality.

So should we throw our phones out the window and delete all social media accounts?

The more dependent we are on technology, the more important is a healthy use.

Basketball bus

What are we missing out on

Why do this?

Everyone can relate

    Taino Bendz

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Why you should create a phone-free zone” With Hold CEO Maths Mathisen

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Photo via Getty Images
    Community//

    5 Reasons to Disable Your Teen’s Smartphone

    by Melanie Hempe
    Westend61/Getty Images
    Mindful Screening//

    Are You Obsessed with Your Phone?

    by Haley Barrows

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.