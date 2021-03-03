How to challenge yourself to healthy smartphone habits / theyre challenging the world to build healthy..

Almost everyone does it. Presidents and common citizens. Most of the people you know and probably even you. Children and adults on their way to work and school. Whilst waiting for a bus, on the toilet or in the middle of a meal. We all look down at ascreen, scrolling like zombies through the flow of social media. Cat videos, advertisements, memes and selfies. It all flickers pastat a furious pace, seemingly with no purpose or afterthought. ScrollZombies, Sven Rollenhagen, 2019

Some 75% of us felt addicted to our phones even before the Covid pandemic shot smartphone screen time through the roof, and the Social Dilemma documentary sent shock waves around the world. Emerging research is suggesting that smartphones affects everything from myopia to reduced sleep quality.

So should we throw our phones out the window and delete all social media accounts?

The more dependent we are on technology, the more important is a healthy use.

Basketball bus

What are we missing out on

Why do this?

Everyone can relate