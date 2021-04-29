Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Catch Up if You’re Behind on Retirement Savings

To set yourself up for a secure future, it is essential to create a hefty retirement fund. Unfortunately, you may have had circumstances that kept you from saving as you should. That would leave you with no way to pay for what you need or force you back into working again. Thankfully, if you are lagging behind with your retirement savings, you can still create a life without financial struggle in the later years. Please review the following steps to turn your finances around when you do not have enough savings.

Save a Little More Each Month

If you are in your 30s or 40s, you can take a milder savings approach that will allow you to accomplish your goals. Whatever you are currently saving, set aside a little more each month. Rather than trying for two or three hundred in savings each month, start with fifty dollars. You would think a larger amount would be a better plan, but that is not always feasible.

If you constantly struggle with getting the appropriate amount saved each year, setting a higher goal will only further your frustration. Instead, choose a smaller, more attainable amount you are more likely to achieve. This will get you moving in the right direction and increase your confidence to save more.

Automate and Increase Your Investment Amounts

If you are not up to par with your retirement accounts, you should make improvements right away. Place funds straight into a 401(k) before you get paid. Or, you arrange a particular amount to get transferred into an IRA on your payday. With these automated steps, you will not have to decide whether or not you want to save.

Plus, you can increase your contributions every time you get a raise or some other financial increase. By adding this extra amount before your paycheck arrives, you will not feel a difference in your lifestyle habits. It will be like the increase never happened.

Rethink Your Investment Strategy

You, like many other people, may use a conservative investment strategy because you fear market downturns. Yet, this method yields lower, slower returns. When you are further from retirement, you can be more aggressive because there is time to recover after any losses.

A successful way to catch up is recognizing that stock investments are effective in saving a large amount of money in a short period of time. When you are younger, take advantage of the additional time by making choices that have higher returns. As you approach retirement age, that is when you want to rethink your strategy. Be more cautious, so you can save what you have.

    david auer cpa thriveglobal

    David Auer CPA, Founder and President of Provident CPAs

    David Auer CPA is based in Tulsa, OK, where he is the President of Provident CPAs, a group he founded. David belives that he shouldn’t only focus his energy on his work. He also seeks to serve the community around him. As a result, he is a passionate advocate for community engagement.

     

    David’s career has spanned more than three decades. He’s become an expert at helping businesses save money. Normally when a business performs their taxes, they don’t have someone to help them out and show them what they’re doing wrong. David’s group lends a hand to help point out where businesses are losing unnecessary money.

     

    David Auer CPA and his team known that when businesses are proactive they can save money and build wealth faster. His team also helps businesses decide where to invest to generate income. David knows that by helping businesses, he is also helping the community. The businesses provide valuable services and jobs.

     

    David is about more than just letting his actions trickle back into the community. He wants to be an active example of how professionals can adapt their services and engage their neighbors. He’s an advocate for programs such as a community garden, local soup kitchens, or community centers where people can learn more about a variety of activities.

     

    David Auer CPA know that with success comes responsibility. This is something he has strived to teach his three children with his wife of more than 30 years. All of their kids are either enrolled in college or college graduates. David is proud that they are happy to lend a hand to people in need. They’ve participated in food drives and other community outreach programs.

     

    When not working or helping in the community, David enjoys traveling, especially with his family. He’s visited countries in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. He’s also visited the states of Alaska and Hawaii.

     

    To learn more about David Auer CPA and his professional ventures, visit his blog at DavidAuerCPA.com.

